Fletcher Cox is furious at Eagles defensive coordinator; could Jonathan Gannon's job be in jeopardy?

But the defense couldn't even give the offense a chance.

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod was so incensed that he said he made a speech in the locker room to the team.

"Really just challenging guys and asking guys, 'Are you committed to making this run?'" McLeod said. "If you are, come Wednesday ready to work.' That's it."

McLeod was then asked if he made that challenge because he was sensing that some players weren't committed.

"Not at all, man, not at all," McLeod said. "I feel we all are playing and showing a lot of effort on the field ... The margin of error is very small in this game, and you can't make mistakes. We have to eliminate those mistakes and be where we need to be."

But Cox seems to be on the verge of checking out. And it's becoming clear that Gannon will have to appease Cox or risk the consequences.

"I'm an aggressive player, and that's how I made my living, playing in the backfield and splitting double teams," Cox said. "I'm not used to double teams staying on me 2, 3 yards down the field.