Fitzpatrick out, Heinicke to start for Washington vs. Giants

Heinicke threw for 306 yards and a TD in the wild-card round but also separated his left shoulder diving for the pylon. Allen is coming off surgery to repair a broken left ankle and Heinicke plays with a certain reckless abandon, but Rivera did not express any concern about the risk of injury at the position.

"I'm as confident as I can be," Rivera said. "You just never know what's going to happen."

Rivera is excited to see what happens with Heinicke running the offense. While the college star at Old Dominion has not started a regular-season NFL game since 2018 for Carolina under Rivera, Heinicke became popular among teammates and fans for his playoff performance.

"I think our guys will rally around him," Rivera said. "Some guys have an innate ability to create some enthusiasm, some excitement. And that's kind of a little bit about Taylor because of the way he plays. He plays a little bit like a hair's on fire, plays a little bit like a gunslinger."