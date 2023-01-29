Fans excited as the Eagles are Super Bowl bound

Readers react via email Sunday night to the Eagles' 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

Some tough injuries for San Francisco today. I would have rather seen the Eagles beat them straight up, but it's a brutal game, and they would not have shown us any mercy. Good to see the running game continue to produce. Can you believe it? Here we go. It is so hard to get to this point, so let's see this team finish it.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

There is no way you could predict what happened in this game! Thanks to the many penalties made by the 49ers, the Eagles had some help in scoring. The acrobatic catch by Smith will make all the highlight films for sure! The entire team and coaches need to be congratulated, but Gainwell especially, played his best game ever! Arizona here we come!

Patricia Duran

Linwood

I am happily eating a "crow" sandwich loaded with all of the doubts that I had regarding the hiring of Nick Sirianni as the Eagles' head coach. Although he had not coached on a team that had won the Super Bowl, what better way to create his own legacy by starting out with a blast coaching his own team to the big game while compiling a two-season record that any head coach dreams of.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, South Carolina

We got all the breaks early, but the 49ers hung in there till McCaffrey got going and scored by breaking tackles. The defense for San Fran kept them in the game as they were No. 1 in the league. But they lost their QB and on a sack-fumble. The backup did the same due to great defense by our Birds. What an awesome season by the whole team and coaches. Off to the Super Bowl for our second win in my 60 years of following them. GO BIRDS!

Butch Sill

Absecon

We are going to the Super Bowl! The Eagles proved they really were the best team in the NFC this year! Offense, defense, special teams, but most of all, the fans. What a year!

Joe Maloy

Wildwood Crest

A phenomenal Eagles victory. Domination on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Coach Sirianni out-coached the 49ers. Beat the heck out of the No. 1 defense in the NFL! Kenneth Gainwell gets the game ball!

Tom Alvord

Seaville

What a great game. A lot better than I expected. Great job Hurts, Sanders, Scott, Elliott. Super bowl in two weeks. What a great year.

Mike Ridgway

Linwood

Those naysayers that were upset when the Eagles lost two of three games at the end of the season: I told you not worry! This team got it done! The magic number is down to 1. One more win and then we get to parade down Broad Street!

Pam Burnell

Seaville

Super. Bowl. Bound. Best. Birthday. Ever. (Except the one when I went to the Exhilarama arcade at Echelon Mall as a kid. Thanks, Mom.)

Marc Tandan

Hammonton

We started out as if we couldn’t lose with Purdy out! A farce of a game afterwards having 49ers try to come back down 21 without throwing the ball. Painful to watch, poor play on both sides and especially ugly at the end! But, it’s on to Arizona! I feel bad for the 49ers as they faced an impossible situation and kept it close for awhile!

Frank "Rue" Tamru

Mays Landing

The Eagles are the best team in the NFL and are going to the Super Bowl. Offense, defense, and players that can't be stopped all came together and got very hot all season.

Bob Donnell

Cape May