Fans continue to sack Carson Wentz after Eagles' win

Press readers react, via email, to the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

In the past I have been really down on Howie Roseman and his picks. But this team is all his. The drafting and his pickups are the reason this team is clicking. Today was the first game they started slow. Hurts then turned it on with Smith, Brown and Goedert. The defense dominated the game again with six sacks in first half completely dominated Washington.

Butch Sill

Absecon

Dominant performance by our defense today, a solid first half by Hurts and the offense, and call me greedy, not a “put ‘em away” second half just like last week. Wentz spent more time on the ground today than those famous D.C. squirrels during the heat wave.

Frank “Rue” Tamru

Mays Landing

I think the only person on the Eagles to not sack Carson Wentz was the water boy.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

Another dominant performance by the Eagles. The offense made the needed adjustments and scored early. Second half scoring could be the only criticism and is concerning. The defense was just amazing and ate Wentz's lunch all day. Gotta be a Giants fan Monday night!

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

This strategy of running up the score and taking the rest of the game off will soon backfire, as the Eagles get into the tougher part of their schedule. The offensive second half for Philadelphia was as abysmal as the offensive first half for the Commanders.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, South Carolina

Another great win for the Eagles on both sides of the football. Nine sacks of Carson Wentz. I do find it concerning the Eagles haven’t scored any second half points since the third quarter in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. This could be a problem when you play some of the better teams during the season.

Next week, Doug comes back for a visit. Let’s keep the Ws coming.

Pam Burnell

Seaville

Defense wins games, with nine sacks. Brandon Graham gets the game ball. First thing, can we get rid of those Fox announcers? Philly played great on the road, however we have to improve and score in the second half. Hurts continues to impress, but come on coaches, play calling was a little shaky at times. So many weapons on the Eagles' offense and good defense. We will be hard to beat this year. Let's keep improving, and we will do better. Go Eagles!

Robert Matthews

Rio Grande

Today we saw a great defensive game, especially in the first quarter. The second quarter our offense came alive. Eagles set a record for the number of times Wentz was sacked! I loved the Batman reference, especially calling Smith the skinny Batman. I was not impressed with our return game and would like Boston Scott to return punts. This is the second week our offense sputtered, and the number of penalties increased. I think Wentz was glad when this game ended!

Pat Duran

Linwood

Great defensive effort but only one quarter of offense. They are 3-0, but 0-3 in second-half scoring. They need to correct that in order to reach their potential as a great team.

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

You can all now say I was right when I said Carson Wentz was overrated when you bought your Wentz jerseys for you and your little kids. He has always been a bumbling fumbler his whole career. You had him the MVP in 2017 in Week 10, but isn’t that the same mistake ya’ll make every Christmas with Joel Embiid? Philly doesn’t know sports. Need an AFC schedule.

Frank Murphine 3rd

Millville

What a great defensive domination! Hurts has some great receivers, and the Eagles look like the real deal. This season is turning out to be really special.

Joe Maloy

Wildwood Crest

Congratulations to the Eagles being 3-0. Great job sacking Wentz nine times! Hurts is again doing an outstanding job. A.J. Brown — so glad you came to Philly! Hopefully Slay's back continues to heal. He's somebody we really need. This might be our year.

Mike Ridgway

Linwood

Eagles are 3-0 and tops in the NFC East. The defense bottled up and roughed up Wentz most of the game. The Hurts-to-Smith connection was enjoyable to see. The battle of the line of scrimmage was dominated by the Eagles. Bring on Doug Pederson and the Jaguars.

Tom Alvord

Seaville

The only Commander likely lying on the ground more than Carson Wentz on Sunday was the President's pooch (for his petulant parting with Philly, Wentz is permanently in the doghouse in DelCo). Seemingly every time the sulky signal-caller dropped back, he got dropped — and a few times dropped the ball, too. All afternoon, the noted North Dakotan was a Bismarked man. Ironically, the avid hunter was a sitting duck in the pocket, with Brandon Graham causing him to halt hopelessly like a deer in headlights.

Wham, bam, thank you, Graham. The vigorous veteran deserves flattery for flattening his former teammate with ferocity and frequency. The defense had more sacks than when I go grocery shopping (those porous plastic bags still had less holes in them than Wentz does in his game).

Three games into the season, it's obvious Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown are BFFs — Best Football Friends. Their brotherly bond seems stronger than super glue. This was a fashion statement game, as Brown and Smith are clearly cape-able of being the most dynamic duo in the league. Call Hollywood, Batman Forever is overdue for a remake. The Eagles receivers are a riddle the opposition won't be solving anytime soon.

Watching Jack Del Rio's defense get destroyed was a riot, as DeVonta Smith left his defensive backs in the dust, upfield.

Marc Tandan

Hammonton