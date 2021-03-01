Ex-Eagles star and NFL broadcasting pioneer Irv Cross dies at 81

“Dr. (Mike) Manderino was our team doctor, and he told me any kind of substantial blow to the head might be fatal,” Cross said. “So I had a helmet made with a little extra padding and played. I just tried to keep my head out of the way while making tackles. But that’s just the way it was. Most of the time, they gave you some smelling salts and you went back in. We didn’t know.”

Cross said he carried a card in his wallet instructing that, after his death, Boston University should test his brain for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

He was traded to the Rams after the 1965 season but came back to the Eagles as a player-coach in 1969 and remained in the coaching role the next year. He was working as a licensed stockbroker, living in West Mount Airy, when CBS hired him for color commentary. Cross had filled in as a weekend sports anchor for KYW-TV during his playing career. In 1976, he began a 15-year “NFL Today” run.

Clifton Brown, who co-wrote Cross’ memoir, “Bearing the Cross,” told the Eagles’ website that Cross took his pioneering TV role very seriously.