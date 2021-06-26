Ex-Eagles Ike Reese and Hugh Douglas see NFL's 'race-norming' issue as part of a sad history

History behind it

In 2014, the NFL agreed to pay $765 million to settle lawsuits over former players who claimed cognitive impairment from football. Eventually, the $765 million figure was scuttled, and the settlement became open-ended. So far, the fund reportedly has dispersed about $850 million.

Reports indicate that more than 2,000 retirees have filed claims, but fewer than 600 have received awards, which so far average $516,000. To get money, you can't just send the league a note from your doctor. There is an assessment process, which is where the recent controversy erupted.

ABC News reported that it had obtained emails in which doctors involved in the settlement program wrote that they felt race norms were mandated by the set of tests used. Those norms were devised in the 1990s so that the neuropsychological community could more accurately and appropriately treat Black dementia patients after studies showed that socio-economic background and education level could affect the results of memory and learning tests. Back then, this had nothing to do with the NFL or concussions.

It isn't clear that Black NFL players even fit the assumptions behind race-norming. Almost all of them have been to college, and they come from varied socio-economic backgrounds.