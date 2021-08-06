Eagles' young O-linemen getting mentorship from veterans, even if it comes with some ribbing

Jack Driscoll is no longer anonymous in the Philadelphia Eagles' building, for better or worse.

Last season's coronavirus protocols made it difficult for players to interact the way they normally do, particularly for newly signed players and rookies such as Driscoll, whom veteran defensive end Brandon Graham mistakenly called "Jake" a few times last summer.

With the masks off and the team cafeteria back to nearly full capacity, Driscoll said Thursday that there has been a return to normalcy.

"It's been so nice," Driscoll said. "Even just eating breakfast, lunch and dinner with your teammates. Last year, we were sitting in those tents outside with masks on, spaced out, not really able to talk. It's kind of tough when you're introduced to a new group of people and you really can't socialize that much and all your meetings are on Zoom. ... It's been much more normal, I should say."

Shedding the mask and attending in-person meetings has presented at least one drawback for the 2020 fourth-round pick, though. His beardlessness has led to him being the butt of a few jokes in the offensive line meeting room, which has been described as vicious by a handful of members of the group this training camp.