Eagles win-loss predictions for the 2021 season

Week 5: Eagles at Panthers — Sunday, Oct. 10, 1 p.m.

Jalen Hurts, provided he stays healthy, will have doubled his career starts by this point in the season. How much more will we know about his long-term potential? A victory against one of the NFC’s lesser rosters may be mandatory if the Eagles get off to a slow start. Win

Week 6: Eagles vs. Buccaneers — Thursday, Oct. 14, 8:20 p.m.

Tom Brady and Co. fly north after a short week. That’s a difficult ask for any team, especially one with so many veterans. But odds are the Eagles will struggle against the GOAT and a Todd Bowles-led defense. Loss

Week 7: Eagles at Raiders — Sunday, Oct. 24, 4:05 p.m.

The Eagles’ first trip to Vegas comes after a mini-bye. The Raiders fielded one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season and are banking on youngsters to mature. This feels like a possible road upset. Win

Week 8: Eagles at Lions — Sunday, Oct. 31, 1 p.m.