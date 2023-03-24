Lane Johnson and the Eagles agreed to a one-year, $33.445 million contract extension Friday, with $30 million guaranteed, NFL sources said.

The All-Pro right tackle is now under contract through the 2026 season. He will also receive a pay increase in each of the next three seasons along with the added season, a source said.

The 32-year-old Johnson recently said that he could envision himself playing only two more seasons. But the extension, at the least, should keep him in Philadelphia if he wants to play out the remainder of the deal.

The contract not only locks up one of the Eagles' most important players, but it will create significant salary cap space for the team over the next two years. Johnson had cap charges of around $24 and $22 million for 2023 and 2024.