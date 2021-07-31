Eagles veteran CB Darius Slay pushes rookie DeVonta Smith to be a better wide receiver

Darius Slay was among the several Philadelphia Eagles veterans who didn't have to practice Friday.

But that didn't stop him from continuing his mentor-like relationship with prized rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith. It's a role that Slay, a Pro Bowl cornerback, has played for Smith through the early part of training camp, especially when they have been matched up against each other.

And Slay has found Smith to be a willing learner, something that has impressed Slay so far.

"He learns a lot ... and he's got a plan," Slay said. "For him to be that young and understand the game, that's good for him. I've been telling him, any questions you have to ask me, to find a way to beat me and beat other (defensive backs), just ask.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat it. I'm not going to lie to you or steal from you. I'm going to tell you what it is to win those 1-on-1 matchups."

On the first day, Slay outmuscled Smith to the ball in the front of the end zone and knocked the ball away. Slay also knocked away a pass from Smith in the back of the end zone.

The next day, Smith beat new signee Steve Nelson on a deep ball. Smith said after the first day that he values Slay's advice.