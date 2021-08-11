Eagles update mask policy to coincide with city ordinance

A day before the Eagles host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday in Philadelphia, the team announced an updated mask policy for Lincoln Financial Field.

"All stadium guests and staff will be required to wear a mask when visiting indoor spaces at Lincoln Financial Field," the team said in a statement. "Fans are not required to wear a mask outdoors. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking. Fans should bring their own masks to the stadium.

"Our organization is communicating directly with season ticket members and fans scheduled to attend Thursday's game to ensure they are fully aware of the updated stadium policy. We will continue to monitor developments and remain prepared to adjust stadium policies quickly and safely as needed."

The announcement came on the heels of the city's announcement mandating masks be worn indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The Eagles, playing in their first preseason game, will face the Steelers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Steelers played their first preseason game last week, beating the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.