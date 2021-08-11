Eagles update mask policy to coincide with city ordinance

Eagles running back Miles Sanders catches the football during training camp at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
YONG KIM, The Philadelphia Inquirer
A day before the Eagles host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday in Philadelphia, the team announced an updated mask policy for Lincoln Financial Field.
"All stadium guests and staff will be required to wear a mask when visiting indoor spaces at Lincoln Financial Field," the team said in a statement. "Fans are not required to wear a mask outdoors. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking. Fans should bring their own masks to the stadium.
"Our organization is communicating directly with season ticket members and fans scheduled to attend Thursday's game to ensure they are fully aware of the updated stadium policy. We will continue to monitor developments and remain prepared to adjust stadium policies quickly and safely as needed."
The announcement came on the heels of the city's announcement mandating masks be worn indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
The Eagles, playing in their first preseason game, will face the Steelers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Steelers played their first preseason game last week, beating the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5.
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches the ball during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walks among the players as they warm-up during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham eyes the ball during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith stretches during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz looks on during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Fans look on as the Philadelphia Eagles warm up during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, center, looks on with quarterback Nick Mullens, left, and quarterback Joe Flacco, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham stretches during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders runs a drill during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the ball during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiving core runs drills during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, center, talks things over with the staff during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jason Croom keeps his eye on the ball during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, warms up with quarterback Joe Flacco, center, and quarterback Nick Mullens, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stretches during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, stretches with his teammates during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith looks on during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Nathan Meadors looks on while wearing a mask during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman talks to the media during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talks to the media during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches the ball during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders runs a drill during practice at NFL football training camp Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Chris Szagola, Associated Press
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs a drill during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver John Hightower catches the ball during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs a drill during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs a drill during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith in action during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Flacco throws the ball during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Mullens throws the ball during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in action during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in action during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor looks on during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs a drill during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs a drill during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles running back Adrian Killins Jr. catches the bal during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the ball during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in action during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles running back Adrian Killins Jr. runs a drill during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Mullens in action during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith looks on during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws a pass during practice Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Chris Szagola, Associated Press
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards in action during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Patrick Johnson walks back to the facility with a hand fun of Italian Water Ice during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox looks on during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker JaCoby Stevens walks back with some Italian water ice during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, left, and quarterback Joe Flacco, right, sign some mini balls for some fans during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles running back Elijah Holyfield, left, in action against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Eric Wilson, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Flacco looks on during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Flacco tosses a mini ball to the fans during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz looks on during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, center Luke Juriga, center left, and offensive guard Nate Herbig, right, listen to offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, center right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks on during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, walks back from the field with wide receiver DeVonta Smith, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman takes questions from the media during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni takes questions from the media during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni takes questions from the media during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni takes questions from the media during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' fans shop for merchandise during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles running back Elijah Holyfield in action during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagle fans look on as the head home following practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Chris Szagola
Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, right, and general manager Howie Roseman, left, takes questions from the media during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
