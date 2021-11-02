Eagles unable to move Fletcher Cox by deadline but add a CB from Broncos

Gannon hasn't publicly rebuked the team captain, and in Sunday's 44-6 win over the Lions, called maybe his most aggressive game. The Eagles notched six sacks, and while Cox didn't record one, he did have a couple of pressures.

Cox's apparent regression began before Gannon and new coach Nick Sirianni arrived. His numbers had declined, but he had also lacked the consistent dominance that made him one of the best interior linemen in the NFL.

Team sources also cited Roseman's favoritism of Cox for his influence in the hiring and firing of several defensive-line coaches. There had been increasing concern in the organization that the six-time Pro Bowler wouldn't take the necessary steps to remain a force as he enters his 30s.

Cox's dead-money hit — Roseman has spread his original $100 million contract into future years three times — made a move highly unlikely because of the dead-money hit.

The Eagles could have been willing to take on additional cost to move Cox in exchange for a significant draft pick in return. The Broncos did something similar with defensive end Von Miller in their trade with the Los Angeles Rams that netted them second- and third-round picks.

But Cox seemingly doesn't have the value Miller still had on the market, and the Eagles' efforts to move him ended when it was clear no team was willing to meet their demands.

