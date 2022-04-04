Eagles trade two first-round draft picks to Saints: NFL roundup

The Philadelphia Eagles on Monday traded two first-round picks in this month's draft to the New Orleans in a major swap of assets.

The Eagles sent picks Nos. 16 and 19 and a sixth-rounder (No. 194) to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, a third-rounder (No. 101), a seventh-rounder (No. 237), a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder.

The move leaves Philadelphia with two firsts, Nos. 15 and 18. The Saints also now have two firsts.

Raiders sign QB Nick Mullens: The Las Vegas Raiders signed quarterback Nick Mullens to be the backup to Derek Carr and brought back defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins for a fifth season with the team.

Mullens has made 17 starts for San Francisco and Cleveland since being signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He gives the Raiders an experienced backup after Marcus Mariota left in free agency.

Hankins has been an anchor on the defensive line since joining the Raiders in 2018 and has been one of the team's better run defenders inside.

Mullens has completed 64.6% of his passes over his career, with 26 TD passes, 22 interceptions and an 87.3 passer rating. He averages 7.7 yards per attempt and averaged 267.8 yards passing in his 17 starts.

Mullens made his debut against the Raiders in 2018 when he went 16 for 22 for 263 yards, three TDs and a 151.9 passer rating in a 34-3 win. He also made his only start last season for the Browns against Las Vegas, going 20 for 30 for 147 yards and one TD in a 16-14 Cleveland loss.

The 30-year-old Hankins has started 60 of 65 games since joining the Raiders. He has 172 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and three fumble recoveries during that time.

Hankins was originally drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the New York Giants in 2013 and spent his first four seasons there before playing in Indianapolis in 2017.

Over his nine-year career, Hankins has played in 128 games with 356 tackles, 14 1/2 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, nine passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

New Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was Hankins' position coach in 2016 with the New York Giants.

Browns sign former Packers punter: The Cleveland Browns filled a major need, signing free agent punter Corey Bojorquez to a two-year contract Monday.

Bojorquez spent last season with Green Bay. He averaged 46.5 yards on 53 punts, including a season-best 82 yarder for the Packers.

The 25-year-old also spent three years with Buffalo, so he's used to the windy conditions he'll likely face during home games in Cleveland.

In 2020, Bojorquez led the NFL with a gross average of 50.8 yards. He's also had three punts blocked, including one in Green Bay's playoff loss to San Francisco last season.

The Browns released struggling punter Jamie Gillan late last season before signing veteran Dustin Colquitt for the final few games.

Now that they've got a punter, the Browns will look to add another kicker. They didn't tender Chase McLaughlin as a free agent following his rough 2021 season. Chris Blewitt is on the roster, but the team will bring in another for competition and depth.

Cleveland's special teams struggled across the board while the Browns went 8-9 last season. They did upgrade their return teams this offseason by signing free agent Pro Bowler Jakeem Grant to a three-year contract.

Grant averaged 11.9 yards on punt returns and 23.4 yards on kickoffs for the Chicago Bears last season.

