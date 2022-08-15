 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eagles trade J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks

Seahawks Steelers Football

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Connor Heyward, bottom makes a catch for a two-point conversion as Seattle Seahawks safety Ugo Amadi (28) defends during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

 Fred Vuich

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks agreed Monday to trade defensive back Ugo Amadi to the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver/tight end J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

The deal involves players who haven't completely lived up to the expectations their teams had when they drafted them. Amadi has played mostly as a nickel cornerback and backup safety for the Seahawks. Arcega-Whiteside has struggled to get involved offensively for the Eagles and was switched to tight end this offseason.

Seattle is likely to keep Arcega-Whiteside as a wide receiver due to the team's depth at tight end. His presence could affect Bo Melton (Cedar Creek H.S. and Rutgers University), a rookie receiver trying to make the team.

Amadi was a fourth-round pick in 2019 and has started 12 of 47 regular season games. Seattle signed nickel cornerback Justin Coleman in the offseason and has used rookie Coby Bryant in that spot during training camp.

Arcega-Whiteside was a second-round selection in 2019 and has been maligned for his lack of production while the likes of DK Metcalf, Dionte Johnson and Terry McLaurin were selected after him. Arcega-Whiteside has 16 career receptions in 40 games played.

"He was a heavier wide receiver, and it's not going to be hard for him to put on some weight and take his athleticism over to the tight end side where he can create a little bit different mismatches there against safeties and linebackers as opposed to corners and nickels. So, I think that will help J.J.," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said in April.

