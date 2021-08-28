Eagles trade for Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew, putting Joe Flacco's roster spot in jeopardy

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The arrival of Minshew will either force the Eagles to carry three quarterbacks onto the 53-man roster, or could spell trouble for veteran Joe Flacco, who spent training camp as the Eagles' backup quarterback behind Jalen Hurts. The Eagles will have set their 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Tuesday, and Flacco's future with the team will hinge on whether the team carries two or three quarterbacks.

Flacco's $3.5 million guaranteed salary this season will make moving him difficult, but his status as the next man up could be in jeopardy.

The Audubon, Camden County, native took all of the second-team snaps during training camp and started two preseason games in Hurts' absence, but Minshew, 25, has played better the last two seasons while also having more upside. He's also under contract for the next two seasons with $1.01 million owed next year and has more mobility than Flacco, offering a more seamless transition in the event that Hurts misses time.

Former Eagles president Joe Banner said he expects Minshew to take over the backup job in due time.