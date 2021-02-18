Eagles trade Carson Wentz to Colts for draft picks, according to report

The Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts have agreed on a trade that will send quarterback Carson Wentz to Indianapolis, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Thursday.
Philadelphia will received a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could become a first, Schefter said.
Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me.
