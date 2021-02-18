 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eagles trade Carson Wentz to Colts for draft picks, according to report
0 comments
top story

Eagles trade Carson Wentz to Colts for draft picks, according to report

{{featured_button_text}}
Washington Eagles Football

Carson Wentz didn’t even dress for the Eagles’ final game Jan. 3 in Philadelphia against the Washington Football Team. It was a sour end to a miserable season for the supposed franchise quarterback. Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

 Derik Hamilton / associated press

The Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts have agreed on a trade that will send quarterback Carson Wentz to Indianapolis, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Philadelphia will received a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could become a first, Schefter said.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News