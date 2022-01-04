Eagles' top 9 second-half turnarounds, and why this season under Nick Sirianni is No. 1

McNabb started the next game and played brilliantly down the stretch, as did the rest of the team. But a playoff spot wasn't secured until the Eagles beat the Cowboys, then got the help they needed to get in as a sixth seed.

Then they won road playoff games against Minnesota and the top-seeded Giants before losing to Arizona in the NFC title game. That was DeSean Jackson's rookie season and Brian Dawkins' last one as an Eagle.

No. 1: 2021, a 2-5 start

Finish: 7-2, playoffs (so far)

Comment: Sirianni seemed overmatched when he got the job last January, and that kept going into what was called a "transition period" with Hurts as the quarterback. And after the 33-22 loss to the Raiders on Oct. 24, in which Fletcher Cox was revolting against defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, it was fair to wonder if Sirianni and his staff would get a second season.

Not only will Sirianni be back, but the Eagles will have three first-round picks to keep building for the future. It's a future that seems much brighter than it looked in October, no matter how long the Eagles last in the playoffs.

