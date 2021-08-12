Eagles to induct Jon Runyan, Tra Thomas into team hall of fame

The Philadelphia Eagles announced during Thursday night's preseason game they are adding two offensive linemen to their Hall of Fame.

Jon Runyan and Tra Thomas, the bookends on the stellar offensive lines the Eagles boasted in the 2000s, will be inducted Oct. 14, when the Eagles host the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday Night Football.

The announcement was made during a special halftime ceremony as the Eagles took on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The ceremony was part of the Eagles Legends Homecoming in which the team celebrated many of the franchise's greatest players.

Runyan, a right tackle, and Thomas, a left tackle, anchored the offensive line from 2000-2008. They started a franchise record 134 regular-season games together. During that time, the Eagles played in five conference championship games and appeared in Super Bowl XXXIX in which they lost to the New England Patriots 24-21. Coincidentally, Tom Brady, who quarterbacked those Patriots, plays for the Buccaneers.