Eagles to induct Jon Runyan, Tra Thomas into team hall of fame

The Philadelphia Eagles announced during Thursday night's preseason game they are adding two offensive linemen to their Hall of Fame.
Jon Runyan and Tra Thomas, the bookends on the stellar offensive lines the Eagles boasted in the 2000s, will be inducted Oct. 14, when the Eagles host the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday Night Football.
The announcement was made during a special halftime ceremony as the Eagles took on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The ceremony was part of the Eagles Legends Homecoming in which the team celebrated many of the franchise's greatest players.
Runyan, a right tackle, and Thomas, a left tackle, anchored the offensive line from 2000-2008. They started a franchise record 134 regular-season games together. During that time, the Eagles played in five conference championship games and appeared in Super Bowl XXXIX in which they lost to the New England Patriots 24-21. Coincidentally, Tom Brady, who quarterbacked those Patriots, plays for the Buccaneers.
“Tra and Jon gave us every bit of confidence to execute the brand of offensive football we wanted,” said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO, in a news release. “Both durable and consistent, they were perfect complements to each other and gave us a tremendous advantage on the edges. Tra brought incredible athleticism and technical dominance, while Jon gave us the power and nasty disposition we needed. They will join the other Eagles greats in quite fitting fashion as they are inducted together at halftime of our game against Tampa Bay.”
Runyan started his career with the Houston Oilers, who drafted him out of Michigan in the fourth round of the 1996 NFL Draft. He signed as a free agent with the Eagles in 2000 and played in 14 seasons in the league. He started all 144 games in which he played in Philadelphia, the fifth-best consecutive streak in team history. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2002.
Following his playing career, Runyan served in the U.S. House of Representatives for New Jersey's 3rd congressional district from 2011-15. He is now Vice President of Policy and Rules Administration in the NFL.
Thomas was the 11th overall pick by the Eagles in 1998 draft. He played 11 of his 12 years with the Eagles, earning three Pro Bowl selections (2001-02, 2004) and played in 166 games with the Eagles.
Thomas was an offensive assistant with the Eagles from 2013-14 after he retired. He runs his own wine and painting business, Pinot's Palette, in Cherry Hill, Camden County.
