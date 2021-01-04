Eagles tight end Zach Ertz gets emotional talking about his ties to team, city

Zach Ertz can’t predict his future, but he knows there’s a good chance the Philadelphia Eagles won’t be part of it.

The tight end probably played his last game as an Eagle as Philadelphia wrapped up a 4-11-1 season with a 20-14 loss to the Washington Football Team on Sunday night.

Ertz became emotional and had to wipe away tears when he spoke with reporters during a video conference Monday morning.

“This is the best city to play for, and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience,” he said. “This city means a lot to me. It means a lot to my family. I’m thankful”

Before the season began, Ertz publicly questioned whether the Eagles wanted him long-term.

Ertz, 30, then struggled with an ankle injury, catching 36 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown in 11 games. The Eagles selected Ertz in the second round of the 2013 draft, and he averaged 75 catches in his first seven seasons.

“I feel like I have a lot of good years of football left,” he said. “A lot of good years of being a really productive tight end in this league. For me, it’s what is the plan going forward? There are a lot of things out of my control.”