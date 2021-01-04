Eagles tight end Zach Ertz gets emotional talking about his ties to team, city

Zach Ertz can’t predict his future, but he knows there’s a good chance the Philadelphia Eagles won’t be part of it.
The tight end probably played his last game as an Eagle as Philadelphia wrapped up a 4-11-1 season with a 20-14 loss to the Washington Football Team on Sunday night.
Ertz became emotional and had to wipe away tears when he spoke with reporters during a video conference Monday morning.
“This is the best city to play for, and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience,” he said. “This city means a lot to me. It means a lot to my family. I’m thankful”
Before the season began, Ertz publicly questioned whether the Eagles wanted him long-term.
Ertz, 30, then struggled with an ankle injury, catching 36 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown in 11 games. The Eagles selected Ertz in the second round of the 2013 draft, and he averaged 75 catches in his first seven seasons.
“I feel like I have a lot of good years of football left,” he said. “A lot of good years of being a really productive tight end in this league. For me, it’s what is the plan going forward? There are a lot of things out of my control.”
Things didn’t go right for Ertz from the start this season. The chemistry he had in past seasons with quarterback Carson Wentz just wasn’t there. Ertz dropped a key fourth-down pass in the second half of Philadelphia’s season-opening 27-17 loss to Washington.
“It was a tough year for all of us,” Ertz said. “We (he and Wentz) just missed a lot of plays early on. It was no fault of anyone. We were just missing things. It was dumbfounding to a certain extent because we’ve been together for so long.”
Ertz is under contract through next season with a base salary of $8.25 million. The Eagles could trade him as they have a ready-made replacement in Dallas Goedert, who is 26 and caught 46 passes for 524 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Ertz and general manager Howie Roseman reportedly had a heated discussion about Ertz’s contract before the season began. Ertz said Monday that conversation was blown out of proportion, but Roseman indicated Monday the team might part ways with Ertz
“Sometimes you’re in a mode of having to do what’s right for the team,” Roseman said. “It’s hard. Zach’s one of the truly great guys we’ve had here”
No matter what happens, Ertz said he won’t hold a grudge against the team. Ertz lingered on the Lincoln Financial Field sideline with Wentz and center Jason Kelce long after Sunday night’s game was over.
“I want to be here,” Ertz said. “My time in Philadelphia has been the best experience I’ve ever had. If you want to play in this city, you’ve got to be tough.”
