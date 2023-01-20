Eagles' Super Bowl aspirations start vs. Giants in Philly

DAN GELSTON
Associated Press
The top-seeded AFC and NFC teams make their postseason debuts Saturday, while the much-anticipated Bengals vs. Bills rematch is slated for Sunday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA — Take a look at all the good fortune the Philadelphia Eagles have enjoyed ahead of their postseason opener and it's no wonder they're feeling great about a Super Bowl run.
Jalen Hurts is healthy (enough) after the Pro Bowl quarterback missed two games late in the year with a sprained right shoulder. All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson was left off the injury report Thursday for the first time since he suffered a torn adductor late last month. The NFC postseason runs through the Linc. The Eagles went 2-0 this season against the New York Giants, their NFC East rivals who will be visiting Saturday night. And they are the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
"We know we put ourselves in this position by what we did all season," Hurts said.
Just a quick refresher on everything the Eagles did: They started 8-0 and 13-1 as Hurts surged into MVP contention. The Eagles finished 7-2 at home and even beat teams that featured key players in their last Super Bowl win, Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz.
After all the hand-wringing in Philly for decades over the Eagles (14-3) never having had won a Super Bowl, optimism runs as high as a Schwarbomb that they can make it two championships in five years.
The last No. 1 seed to win a Super Bowl? Yup, the Eagles in 2018 over the vaunted New England Patriots.
"We're 17, 18 weeks into this and we should be playing our best football by now," coach Nick Sirianni said.
The Giants (10-7-1) have gone from a team that posted five straight losing seasons to one that made the playoffs in coach Brian Daboll's first year. New York is coming off a 31-24 win over Minnesota in the wild-card round.
For QB Daniel Jones and the Giants, the season is already a resounding success. For the Eagles, a postseason-opening loss in Sirianni's second year — after a dreadful defeat to Tampa Bay in last year's playoffs — would make this season a resounding bust.
The Eagles are a healthy 7 1/2-point favorite, per FanDuel Sportsbook, and the Saturday night start means fans will be buzzing — and buzzed from daylong tailgating — from pregame introductions.
"Their crowd is brutal and it helps when their team is as good as they are," Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas said.
Crazy things have happened in just one weekend of postseason football.
The Eagles don't want to be just another victim.
HURTS' HEALTH
Cal Ripken Jr. was on the horn to talk baseball but when Philadelphia was mentioned, the Baltimore Orioles great had a question about another sports bird. How is Hurts feeling?
"I knew he was going to play, but I'm just wondering the shoulder, how much it's lingered, how much it's bothering him," Ripken said.
The answer: seemingly not much.
Hurts was removed from the injury report this week and was described by Sirianni as "full go" against the Giants. In other words, no more vanilla offense. The Eagles took no chances with Hurts in the season finale and used a conservative game plan to ease him back into the lineup after his two-game absence.
"The consistency we had all season, the focus we had all season, I don't think anything changes in terms of the process," Hurts said. "The process remains the same throughout everything. But the standard rises."
GIANT KILLER
Hurts tied a franchise record with 35 total touchdowns. Wide receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown each topped 1,000 yards receiving. Miles Sanders rushed for 1,269 yards.
Sure, the Giants are worried about them.
But the real Giant slayer is running back Boston Scott. Scott had two of his three rushing touchdowns this season against New York — one in each game — and a whopping 10 of his 17 career TDs are against the Giants.
"It predates my time here," Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said. "He's a good running back. They've got a stable of good running backs. I can't answer it. I know just because he scored, I don't think he's a Giant killer."
SEASONS MEETINGS
Let's take a look at the Eagles' sweep.
The Eagles clinched a playoff berth when they beat the Giants 48-22 on Dec. 11 at MetLife Stadium. Hurts threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns and he rushed for one. Sanders ran for 144 yards and scored on runs of 3 and 40 yards.
The Eagles' defense finished with seven sacks, including three by Brandon Graham.
Jones and Tyrod Taylor threw touchdown passes for the Giants.
The second game had lower stakes, though Hurts threw for 229 yards in a 22-16 win Jan. 8 in the regular-season finale in Philly. The Giants already had the No. 6 seed secured and rested the bulk of their players. Jones took a seat. So did Saquon Barkley and his 1,312 yards rushing.
Everyone is all in for the playoffs.
The Giants need all the help they can get. The four-time Super Bowl champion franchise has lost nine straight games in Philadelphia. New York's most recent win there came on Oct. 27, 2013.
COACHING BUDDIES
Sirianni was working his way up the NFL coaching ranks in Kansas City when Daboll joined the staff in 2012 as an assistant coordinator. The two developed a fast friendship. Sirianni considered Daboll one of his mentors. Daboll's circuitous route took him to the college ranks and then to Buffalo, where he helped turn Josh Allen into a franchise QB. Daboll showed no interest in the Eagles job after Doug Pederson was fired in 2021, and Philly hired Sirianni off Indianapolis' staff.
"A lot of my development as a coach came from him, so no surprise the Giants are playing the way they are because I know how good of a coach Brian Daboll is," Sirianni said.
Daboll knows Hurts well after having served as offensive coordinator/QB coach at Alabama in 2017 when Hurts was the starting QB there before transferring to Oklahoma.
PHOTOS: Eagles beat Giants 22-16 to clinch No. 1 seed
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Tomon Fox after making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants safety Dane Belton, top right, intercepts a pass from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, not visible, intended for wide receiver DeVonta Smith, top center, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown runs a route against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs with the ball as New York Giants linebacker Jarrad Davis (57) tries to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The Philadelphia Eagles, left, prepare to snap the ball against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps defends against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White drops back to defend against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship waits for a play against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry defends against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants running back Matt Breida (31) is brought down by Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs for yardage against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands off to running back Boston Scott (35) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) bobbles the ball before making a catch against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants defenders wait for a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) bobbles the ball before making a catch against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones looks on from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) reacts with offensive tackle Matt Peart (74) after kicking a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) and holder Jamie Gillan (6) look on as Gano's field goal is good against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants tight end Lawrence Cager (83) runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) tries to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks to pass against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walks to the sidelines after a series against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb looks on between plays against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants tight end Lawrence Cager runs with the ball after making a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb gestures after scoring a touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb (12) dives into the end zone while scoring on a run against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox looks on from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb scrambles against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb runs for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb gestures after scoring a touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb (12) dives into the end zone while scoring on a run against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb (12) goes down while running for yardage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb (12) plows over Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) while scoring on a touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. Giants guard Ben Bredeson (68) helps on the play. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb (12) plows over Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) while scoring on a touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. Giants guard Ben Bredeson (68) helps on the play. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb gestures after scoring a touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) keeps the ball while gaining yardage for a first down against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) keeps the ball while gaining yardage for a first down against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is tackled by New York Giants safety Tony Jefferson (36) after making ac a catch during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) takes a hit from New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) while running with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants players gather after wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) caught a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Spectators pose for a photograph during the second half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walks on the field following an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 22-16. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, left, talks with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts following an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 22-16. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, left, talks with New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll following an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 22-16. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, left, talks with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts following an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 22-16. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones works out prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb works out prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones works out prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants owner John Mara, left, talks with Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie as their teams work out prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
New York Giants' Brian Daboll stands on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley looks on during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott works out prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman looks on prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor works out prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts works out prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
New York Giants linebacker Jihad Ward walks on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato walks in a tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor works out prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones works out prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles center Landon Dickerson walks to the locker room after working out prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, right, shares a moment with running back Miles Sanders, center, as they head to the locker rooms after working out prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb (12) and quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) wait in a tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll walks in a tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Spectators hold signs in honor of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Spectators hold signs in honor of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb rolls out to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Giants quarterback Davis Webb looks to pass as Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick applies pressure during the first half.
A message seen is on the video screen honoring Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants' Gary Brightwell returns the opening kickoff from the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants' Gary Brightwell returns the opening kickoff from the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambles against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4), with Brett Kern (13) holding, kicks a field goal against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata looks on prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is introduced onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
A spectator holds a sign in honor of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is introduced onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata looks on prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo looks on prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb (12) looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws a pass against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb (12) huddles with his team during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown reacts after making a catch against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders, left, is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Tomon Fox, center, and linebacker Oshane Ximines during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Eagles running back Boston Scott pushes powers through Giants Safety Dane Belton on a first-half touchdown run Sunday.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott, center, pushes through on a touchdown run as New York Giants safety Dane Belton, left, tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb scrambles against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb scrambles against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
CORRECTS TO GIANTS PUNTER JAMIE GILLAN NOT PLACEKICKER GRAHAM GANO - New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan, center, is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles' K'Von Wallace, left, and cornerback Zech McPhearson (27) after unsuccessfully attempting a fake field goal play during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) celebrates his touchdown run with wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb scrambles against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott, right, celebrates his touchdown run with tight end Jack Stoll during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown runs with the ball after making a catch as New York Giants cornerback Rodarius Williams (25) and cornerback Jason Pinnock (27) try to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks to pass as New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott applies pressure during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb scrambles against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) reacts with holder Brett Kern (13) afer kicking a field goal against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) runs with the ball as New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (44) tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to pass against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown runs with the ball after making a catch against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4), holder Brett Kern (13) and New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) watch a field goal by Elliott during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs with the ball after making a catch as New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) and cornerback Jason Pinnock (27) try to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks to pass against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) reacts after kicking a field goal against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is unsuccessful in making a reception against New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants tight end Nick Vannett runs a route against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants running back Gary Brightwell (23) runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White (43) tries to tackle him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants running back Gary Brightwell runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay runs a route against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) applies a hit on New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb (12) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (74) deflects a pass from New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb (12) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb (12) rolls out as Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn (98) follows in pursuit during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick, right, applies a hit on New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) runs past the tackle attempt of New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks to pass against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants wide receiver Marcus Johnson runs a route against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants linebacker Tomon Fox (49) applies pressure on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud, left, applies pressure on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is sacked by New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni calls for a time out during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, right, avoids a sack by New York Giants linebacker Tomon Fox during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles center Landon Dickerson heads to the locker room at the end of the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts heads to the locker room at the end of the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps heads to the locker room at the end of the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata heads to the locker room at the end of the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is tackled by New York Giants cornerback Rodarius Williams (25) after making a catch for a first down in the first quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb (12) is chased down by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) reacts after making a catch for a first down against the New York Giants during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia.
New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) stands during a moment of support for Buffalo Bills' player Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks to pass against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks to pass against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs with the ball as New York Giants linebacker Jarrad Davis (57) and cornerback Jason Pinnock (27) try to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Giants safety Dane Belton, center, intercepts a pass from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, not visible, intended for wide receiver DeVonta Smith, center right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
