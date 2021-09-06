Eagles' success could depend on these 9 young players, including 3 at wide receiver

It is no secret that the Philadelphia Eagles are trying to turn their roster over to the young players while keeping some veterans around to help mentor them.

Some of those young players will have to contribute right away, such as quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith, when the Eagles open the season Sunday against the Falcons in Atlanta.

Others might not play much early on, but they should get an opportunity over the course of the new 17-game regular season, either because of injuries or ineffective play from a veteran.

Here, then, is a look at nine of the young players who could be thrust into a significant role at some point during the season, and what can be expected from them:

Landon Dickerson, offensive lineThe Eagles made it clear that Dickerson won’t be having a glorified redshirt season when they took their second-round pick off the physically unable to perform list last week. Had Dickerson stayed on the list, he would have had to miss the first six games before being allowed to practice.

Dickerson, then, will no doubt be the first man in if there’s an injury to center Jason Kelce, left guard Isaac Seumalo or right guard Brandon Brooks.