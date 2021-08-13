Eagles-Steelers analysis: Quez Watkins' stock is rising, Jalen Hurts not shy about throwing down the middle

Keep buying Quez Watkins stock.

It's early, but the second-year wide receiver continues to be one of the quickest risers during training camp and was the standout in the preseason opener Thursday — a 24-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 2020 sixth-round receiver had a 79-yard touchdown on a bubble screen pass from Joe Flacco and was an errant Jalen Hurts pass away from cashing in on a 98-yard touchdown catch as well.

Watkins clearly has the ability to separate on his routes, and he showed that he has the speed to break pursuit angles on the screen, outrunning Steelers safety Tre Norwood on the score.,

Hurts' targeting of the field

Hurts' performance fell somewhere between so-so and encouraging. He went 3 for 7, but two of those incompletions were the result of drops. The biggest demerit of the night came on the aforementioned errant throw to Watkins. Hurts had a clean pocket and Watkins streaking down the sideline but just misfired.