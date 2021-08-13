Eagles-Steelers analysis: Jalen Hurts not shy about throwing down the middle

Jalen Hurts' performance Thursday fell somewhere between so-so and encouraging.

In the Philadelphia Eagles' preseason opener Thursday — a 24-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field — the second-year quarterback went 3 for 7, but two of those incompletions were the result of drops. The biggest demerit of the night came on an errant throw to Quez Watkins. Hurts had a clean pocket and Watkins streaking down the sideline but just misfired.

There was one promising development to take away from Thursday night, though. Hurts showed a willingness to throw to the middle of the field, targeting Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert often. Hurts was reluctant on throws in that area at times during his rookie season. Against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 last season, just two of his 44 passing attempts came anywhere near the hashes.

Hurts will need to be capable and ready to throw down the middle to succeed this season, so Thursday's targets were a promising sign for him.

Keep buying Quez Watkins stock.