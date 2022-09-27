Eagles stats: Lane Johnson is a stalwart; Jalen Hurts is Pro Football Focus' highest-graded passer

EJ SMITH
The Philadelphia Inquirer
The matchup between the surprising Jacksonville Jaguars and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles highlights this week's NFL slate, as FrontPageBets GM/Content Director Mike Szvetitz makes his picks and predictions.
The Eagles are off to a hot start that has some reevaluating what their potential is this season.
The 24-8 win against the Commanders on Sunday helped prove the team is capable of turning its talent advantage into wins against lesser opponents. There are plenty of tests to come, but it’s an excellent start to a much-anticipated season.
Here are five numbers that help tell the story of where the Eagles are through three weeks:
39.9
The Eagles’ 39.9% defense-adjusted value over average, a stat that measures efficiency and considers the strength of opponent, ranked fourth in the NFL going into Monday night.
The percentage reveals more than the ranking does in this case. The Eagles are behind the Buffalo Bills, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Baltimore Ravens, who are all above 40%. The next team after the top four? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 20.7%. That’s quite a tier separation.
The Eagles’ offensive DVOA comes in at fourth and defensively they rank sixth. It’s obviously still early, but considering DVOA’s predictive nature, maintaining a high ranking throughout the regular season will be important for those hoping the Eagles skip some steps and turn a hot start into a playoff run.
Since 2016, only one team that has ranked outside of Football Outsiders’ top five regular-season teams has gone on to win a championship.
3.7
Three games feels like a benchmark for quarterback performance. Even though it’s still quite a small sample, steady success over a three-game stretch can’t be hand-waved as a flash in the pan or an outlier.
With that said, Jalen Hurts has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the last three games.
Ignoring conventional stats, which are quite favorable for Hurts but can sometimes be unreliable, Hurts ranks in the top tier of signal-callers. His 3.7% completion percentage over expectation, a stat that can often serve as a litmus test for how much a quarterback is creating independent of the framework of an offense, ranks fifth in the NFL according to Next Gen Stats. His numbers put him just ahead of Josh Allen and just behind Aaron Rodgers.
He was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded passer going into Monday night, earning an 88.2 out of 99. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Hurts’ former Alabama teammate, ranked second at 76.9. PFF also credits him with six big-time throws and just one turnover-worthy play. For Hurts, the formula of explosive plays both as a passer and a runner combined with his ability to limit turnovers might lead to him being an advanced-metric darling and an MVP candidate.
CPOE can be a volatile stat, especially early in the season; Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith leads the league in CPOE by a wide margin through three weeks. Still, Hurts’ traditional stats are even better. His 9.7 yards per attempt lead the league and he’s second in total offense behind only Allen.
The MVP race isn’t worth delving into too much this early in the season, but Hurts’ play this year goes a long way in proving he’s the long-term answer at the position.
A Jalen Hurts contract extension from the Eagles is more a question of when than if after his significant leap
32%
Is Josh Sweat quietly solidifying himself as one of the top edge rushers in the league?
Sweat’s pass-rush win rate of 32% ranked fourth in the NFL going into Monday night, according to ESPN. The metric measures how often a rusher sheds his blocker within 2.5 seconds of the snap.
Sweat sits behind just Micah Parsons, Von Miller, and Myles Garrett and is one spot ahead of Jadeveon Clowney. He has 3 1/2 sacks so far this season and has tallied four tackles for losses as well. According to PFF, he leads the Eagles’ edge rushers with 11 pressures. Brandon Graham is second with 10 and Haason Reddick has seven. Also, Brandon Graham is tied for eighth with a 25% pass-rush win rate.
96%
Speaking of win rates, right tackle Lane Johnson has gotten off to another excellent start, holding pass rushers at bay for longer than 2.5 seconds 96% of the time, according to ESPN.
Johnson has gone 17 games without allowing a sack, according to PFF. His last surrendered sack was in 2020.
Teammate Landon Dickerson has always gotten high marks from ESPN’s metric, tying for first among guards with a 100% win rate through three games.
Any concern about the Eagles defense’s willingness and capability to tackle should be quieted by now.
After missing 15 tackles in the season opener against the Lions, the Eagles defense missed just four tackles against Washington.
‘Nine sacks — that’s crazy’: Eagles defense pummels Carson Wentz in a win over the Commanders
Unlike the Detroit game, no one was a repeat offender. Jordan Davis, James Bradberry, Kyzir White, and Josh Sweat each missed one, but it was a much better effort from the group as a whole. The Eagles’ cautionary approach to training camp may have led to sloppy play in Week 1, but the team knocked the rust off quickly.
GALLERY: Eagles beat Commanders 24-8
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to make pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a pass over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) carries the ball past Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) pulls down Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (23) is tripped up by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White (43) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) pushes Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) out of bounds during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) scrambles with the ball against Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, center, greeting linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) is taken down in the end zone by Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) for the safety in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) goes down as he is sacked during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) is taken down by Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) running on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looking to pass the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (23) breaks away from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Patrick Johnson (48) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) watches Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) miss a catch during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, left, and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, right, meeting on the field at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 24-8. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) reacting as he heads off the field at the end of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 24-8. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) stops to greet Washington Commanders injured running back Brian Robinson Jr., at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 24-8. Robinson was shot twice during an attempted carjacking in Washington on August 28th and has to miss the first 3 games of the season. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) catches a toy football thrown to him by a fans as he heads off the field at the end of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 24-8. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (23)runs during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) recovers an onsides kick during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) takes down Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) runs off the field at the end an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 24-8. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera answering question during a news conference following the end of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 24-8. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera walks away from the podium following his news conference after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 24-8. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) greet one another at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 24-8. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Washington Commanders huddle up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) hands the ball off to Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) pictured before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) embrace after the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 24-8. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders players are introduced during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Eagles fans holding up a sign in support for their team before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders assistant defensive line coach Ryan Kerrigan with members of his family before the start of an NFL football game against Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) greeting members of his family before the start of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Washington Commanders Chase Young walking on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie greeting members of his team before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie with members of his team before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie with members of his team before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman, center, greeting Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, left, Before the start of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) take off his helmet before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman, left, greeting Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) before the start of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, left, speaks with Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, right, before the start of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera shakes hands with defensive end Montez Sweat (90) before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throwing the ball before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders Chase Young flips his hair while walking on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Young is recovery from a torn ACL that he injured last season and is not playing today. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Members of the Philadelphia Eagles huddle up on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) greets teammate linebacker Shaun Bradley (54) before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) take a kneel on the field after the team huddle before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Members of the Washington Commanders Command Force performing on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Members of the Washington Commanders Command Force performing on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
FedEx Field before the start of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passing the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passing the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looking to pass the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) misses a catch while being covered by Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) reacts after sacking Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Fans watch the first half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is unable to catch a pass as he is covered by Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is unable to catch a pass as he is covered by Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passing the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) and defensive end Brandon Graham (55) during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) is introduced before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Members of the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to take the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) takes the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) takes the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) carries the ball as he is covered by Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) ,ales a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looses the ball as he gets hit by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looses the ball as he gets hit by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates his touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) dodges Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) linebacker Jamin Davis (52) on his way to scoring a touchdown in the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) scoring a touchdown against Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrating his touchdown with his teammate wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looking to pass the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) misses a pass as he is covered by Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is taken down by members of the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) running with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles past Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) knocks the ball of the hands of Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) running with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) running with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Military aircraft doing a flyover of FedEx Field before the start of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scoring a touchdown against Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrating his touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrating their touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a touchdown catch against the Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a touchdown catch against the Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) reacts to making a touchdown catch against the Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) makes a catch during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a touchdown catch against the Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) running with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) and safety Bobby McCain (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrating his touchdown in the end zone against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) carries the ball as Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a pass over Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a touchdown over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) hauls in a touchdown over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) hits Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passing the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) makes a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) running on the field during the second half of an NFL game against Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) pulls down Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!