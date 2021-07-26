Eagles sign veteran Steven Nelson to fix their cornerback woes

The Philadelphia Eagles addressed one of their most glaring weaknesses just in time for training camp.

With the start of summer practices a few days away, the team announced Sunday it agreed to terms with Steven Nelson, a 28-year-old cornerback with several seasons of starting experience.

According to an ESPN report, the one-year deal is worth up to $4 million and will take up most of the Eagles' remaining cap space. In a corresponding move, the Eagles released defensive tackle Willie Henry.

Nelson spent the last two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has 68 career starts and 82 games played. He earned a 68.1 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus last season, starting 15 games on a defense that led the league in efficiency against the pass, according to Football Outsiders.

Nelson was released this offseason mostly because of the Steelers' need to clear cap space.

Although newcoach Nick Sirianni has harped on the importance of competition, Nelson figures to have the first crack at the starting outside cornerback spot opposite Darius Slay. His primary competition will be Avonte Maddox, but the 5-foot-9, 184-pound corner is better suited for the slot. Fourth-round pick Zech McPhearson could also make a push for the starting role depending on how he performs in camp.