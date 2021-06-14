Eagles sign Nick Mullens, another potential backup quarterback for Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles added another backup quarterback with starting experience Monday morning by signing Nick Mullens.

The 26-year-old has started 16 games in three seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, eight games as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and eight more last season. One of his starts last year was a prime-time loss against the Eagles because Jimmy Garoppolo was sidelined with an ankle injury. The 49ers went 2-6 in games Mullens started last year, although it’s worth noting San Francisco was decimated by injuries for most of those games.

Mullens completed 64.7% of his passes, throwing 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, including an absolute gift directly to Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton for a pick-6 on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Eagles’ quarterback room will require a third chair once again upon Mullens’ arrival.

They essentially swapped reserve quarterbacks with the 49ers this offseason, letting Nate Sudfeld walk in free agency and sign with the Niners earlier this offseason. They waived undrafted rookie free agent Jamie Newman last week, leaving them with Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco. Newman is a dual-threat quarterback prospect out of Wake Forrest and was with the Eagles through OTAs the last three weeks.