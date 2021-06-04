Eagles sign DeVonta Smith and three other draftees

Asked what he's learned since arriving, Smith said: "I've learned that I'm still growing more. I've gotten out of my shell kind of quick, so it was just like, I can be somebody that interacts with people a lot, that's not going to just always be to himself."

Smith was not considered particularly outgoing at Alabama.

"I feel like it mostly goes to just my teammates, just the way they've accepted me and just how comfortable they've made me feel," he said. "I've learned that I don't have to always be this person that's just in his shell."

Smith said it took him a lot longer to get comfortable at Alabama. He said he's older now and realizes "you have to be able to step outside your comfort zone to be able to do the things that you want to do."

The Eagles have a young wideout room; the oldest member is Greg Ward, who turns 26 next month. Smith said he doesn't feel leadership is a problem.

"I feel like we all lead in a different way, everybody has their way of leading, but ultimately, if anybody has a question about anything, we just say it out loud in the room. Whoever has the answer, they answer it," he said.