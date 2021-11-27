Eagles schedule

SEPTEMBER
12;Won at Atlanta 32-6
9;Lost to San Fran. 17-11
27;Lost at Dallas 41-21
OCTOBER
3;Lost to Kansas City 42-30
10;Won at Carolina 21-18
14;Lost to Tampa Bay 28-22
24;Lost at Las Vegas 33-22
31;Won at Detroit 44-6
NOVEMBER
7;Lost to L.A. Chargers 27-24
14;Won at Denver 30-13
21;Beat New Orleans 40-29
28;at N.Y. Giants, 1
DECEMBER
5;at N.Y. Jets, 1
12;No game
18 or 19;Washington, TBA
26;N.Y. Giants, 1
JANUARY
2;at Washington, 1
9;Dallas, 1
