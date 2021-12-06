 Skip to main content
Eagles schedule
EAGLES SCHEDULE

Eagles schedule

Eagles Jets Football

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

 Bill Kostroun

SEPTEMBER

12;Won at Atlanta 32-6

9;Lost to San Fran. 17-11

27;Lost at Dallas 41-21

OCTOBER

3;Lost to Kansas City 42-30

10;Won at Carolina 21-18

14;Lost to Tampa Bay 28-22

24;Lost at Las Vegas 33-22

31;Won at Detroit 44-6

NOVEMBER

7;Lost to L.A. Chargers 27-24

14;Won at Denver 30-13

21;Beat New Orleans 40-29

28;Lost at N.Y. Giants 13-7

DECEMBER

5;Won at N.Y. Jets 33-18

12;No game

19;Washington, 1

26;N.Y. Giants, 1

JANUARY

2;at Washington, 1

9;Dallas, 1

