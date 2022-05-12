Eagles schedule 2022: Start time, tickets, how to watch and stream NFL schedule release

After teasing individual games for the better part of two weeks, the NFL will release its full schedule for the 2022 season Thursday night on the NFL Network.

Philadelphia Eagles fans already know the team will start the season on the road because ESPN announced the Birds' home opener will be Week 2 on "Monday Night Football" against the Minnesota Vikings. The rest of the games will officially be announced at 8 p.m. on the NFL Network, though in past years they have leaked out before then.

Heading into Thursday, the NFL already had announced 10 games, including five international games that will be played in Germany, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. That includes the Week 8 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium that will stream exclusively on ESPN+

Amazon also announced its first "Thursday Night Football" game, one of 15 matchups that will stream exclusively on Prime Video. Fortunately, if the Eagles end up landing on Amazon this season, the game will also air locally on TV within the Philadelphia market.

As far as Thanksgiving is concerned, it doesn't look as if the Eagles will be scheduled to play the Detroit Lions in the early game on CBS. The Los Angeles Times interviewed Vice President of NFL Broadcast Planning Michael North, who indicated the two frontrunners to face the Lions are the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

The Cowboys game will air in the late afternoon on Fox, and the team will likely face an NFC opponent. The last time the Eagles played the Cowboys on Thanksgiving was 2014, when Mark Sanchez led the Birds to a 33-10 rout of Dallas.

At this point, outside of Week 2 the only thing we know for certain about the Eagles' schedule is their 2022 opponents:

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers

Away: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals

Here's everything you need to know to watch and stream the 2022 NFL schedule release.

What time will the NFL release the 2022 schedule?

On the NFL Network, "Schedule Release '22," will be start at 8 p.m. and be hosted by Rich Eisen alongside analytics expert Cynthia Frelund and analysts Michael Irving and Steve Mariucci. The show is three hours long, so expect nearly every personality at the NFL Network to chime in at some point during the telecast.

The show can be streamed on the NFL app and on the NFL's website, though a cable subscription is required. You can also stream it on a host of "skinny bundles" that carry the NFL Network, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV.

Cord cutters can also stream "NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release" at 8 p.m., which will feature Frelund, Rachel Bonnetta, Andrew Hawkins and Gregg Rosenthal. The special will stream on the NFL app, the NFL's website, YouTube, Paramount+, Peacock, and Amazon's Prime Video.

ESPN2 will televise its own primetime special on the schedule release, which coverage beginning at 8 p.m. The special will be hosted by Laura Rutledge alongside analysts Tedy Bruschi and Damien Woody. New "MNF" announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are also expected to join the telecast. ESPN+ will stream "Between the Lines" at 8 p.m., which will feature "Daily Wager" and "ESPN's Fantasy Football" commentators examining the schedule from those perspectives.

2022 schedule changes

In Week 15, it's possible Fox will only air late afternoon games due to its coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Dec. 18. at 10 a.m. If that happens, all the 1 p.m. games that Sunday will be flexed to CBS.

This year, with Christmas falling on a Sunday, the NFL will schedule most of its Week 16 games on Christmas Eve Saturday, along with an evening game that will be shown on the NFL Network. For the first time, the NFL will have three Christmas games, consisting of an afternoon doubleheader (including the Denver Broncos at the Los Angeles Rams on CBS) and a Sunday Night Football game.

New Years Day also falls on a Sunday, but the NFL won't adjust its schedule during Week 17. College football bowl games and the NHL Winter Classic, which are typically scheduled for New Years Day, will move to Monday, Jan. 2.

In Week 18, two games with playoff implications will be moved to Saturday, Jan. 7, and air on ESPN and ABC. Last season, the Eagles' Week 18 matchup against the Cowboys was flexed to the final Saturday of the season.

When will Eagles tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the Eagles home opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Sept. 19 went on sale after the game was announced Monday, with the cheapest seats going for about $150. But Eagles fans will have to wait for tickets for the rest of the season to become available.

The Eagles haven't announced a date when tickets for the remaining seven home games at Lincoln Financial Field will go on sale, but it won't be Thursday night after the schedule is announced, a spokesperson told the Inquirer.

In 2021, Eagles single-game tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. on June 2, more than three weeks after the schedule was announced. In 2019, tickets went on sale May 13, nearly a month after the schedule was released on April 17.

One interesting wrinkle this season is the Eagles have nine home games, thanks to the new 17-game schedule implemented last year.

Which 2022 games has the NFL already announced?

Here are NFL games from the 2022 season that have already been announced:

Week 2

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs; Thursday, Sept. 15, 7:20 p.m.; Amazon Prime

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills; Monday, Sept. 19, 7:15 p.m.; ESPN

Minnesota Vikings at Eagles; Monday, Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m.; ABC

Week 4

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London); Sunday, Oct. 2, 9:30 a.m.; NFL Network

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs; Sunday, Oct. 2, 8:20 p.m.; NBC

Week 5

New York Giants at Green Bay Packers (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London); Sunday, Oct. 9, 9:30 a.m.; NFL Network

Week 8

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley Stadium, London); Sunday, Oct. 30, 9:30 a.m.; ESPN+

Week 10

Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Allianz Arena, Munich); Sunday, Nov. 13, 9:30 a.m.; NFL Network

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers; Sunday, Nov. 13, 4:25 p.m.; Fox

Week 11

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (Estadio Azteca, Mexico City); Monday, Nov. 21, 8:15 p.m.; ESPN

Week 16

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams; Sunday, Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m.; CBS

