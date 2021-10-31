Eagles run for 4 TDs in 44-6 victory over winless Lions

DETROIT — Boston Scott and Jordan Howard each scored two touchdowns on the ground, helping the Philadelphia Eagles run over the Detroit Lions in a 44-6 win Sunday.

The Eagles (3-5) ended a two-game losing streak against a team that was very accommodating.

The Lions (0-8) go into their open week as the NFL's only winless team. The break gives first-year coach Dan Campbell extra time to figure out how to avoid leading the league's first 0-17 team after being a tight end on the first 0-16 team in Detroit 13 years ago.

Scott and Howard made the most of his opportunity to fill in for running back Miles Sanders, who went on injured reserve with an ankle injury after he was hurt last week.

Scott broke a scoreless tie late in the first period with a 1-yard run and and Howard's 4-yard run late in the second quarter put Philadelphia up 17-0. They each had a short touchdown run in the third quarter and finished with 117 yards rushing combined.

Just to make the setback sting a little more for the Lions and their fans, former Detroit cornerback Darius Slay scooped up D'Andre Swift's fumble and returned it 33 yards make it 38-0 late in the third.