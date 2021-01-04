Eagles' Roseman, Pederson 'have to figure out how to fix this'

Pederson said his relationship with Wentz is good.

“It's something that we're going to continue to build upon,” Pederson said. “I know Carson's disappointed. It's not the season that he had anticipated. It's not the season I had anticipated as the head coach.”

As for the future, Roseman said the Eagles are just beginning to deal with the fallout from such a disappointing season.

“It's so fresh right now,” Roseman said. “It's so raw. We have to come back and look at it with fresh eyes. We are going to spend the week evaluating our players, with our coaches, with our personnel staff, with our front office.”

The speculation during the season’s final weeks was that either Pederson or Roseman or maybe both would be fired. After Monday, it’s clear both will return to lead the Eagles in 2021.

Why should Roseman be trusted to fix a problem he helped create with poor draft picks? Roseman noted the Eagles won 34 games from 2017-19.

“We have a really good staff. We have really good people in this building,” Roseman said. “We have built winning teams before, and that's our job to continue to do that, and that's what we'll do here.”