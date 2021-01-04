Eagles' Roseman, Pederson 'have to figure out how to fix this'

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and coach Doug Pederson met the media Monday morning because, Roseman said, they owed the fans an explanation.
Philadelphia finished a 4-11-1 season with a 20-14 loss to the Washington Football Team on Sunday night. It was a controversial defeat because in the fourth quarter of a game that decided the NFC East title, Pederson pulled quarterback Jalen Hurts in favor of third-string signal-caller Nate Sudfeld, all but ending Philadelphia’s chances of winning.
“This has been a disappointing, embarrassing, frustrating season,” Roseman said during Monday’s video conference. “Obviously, what we've done here, when you win four games, that's on all of us. That's on me. We have to figure out how to fix this and get this back on the right path.”
The Eagles biggest issue is quarterback Carson Wentz. National media reports Sunday said Wentz wants to be traded because his relationship with Pederson is fractured beyond repair.
That’s not how Roseman and Pederson see the situation. Roseman said the Eagles are not looking to trade Wentz.
“In terms of Carson, I don't think it's a secret that we moved up for him (in the 2016 draft) because of what we thought about him as a person, as a player,” Roseman said. “We gave him that (contract) extension because of the same things. When you have players like that, they are like fingers on your hand. You can't even imagine that they are not part of you. That's how we feel about Carson.”
Pederson said his relationship with Wentz is good.
“It's something that we're going to continue to build upon,” Pederson said. “I know Carson's disappointed. It's not the season that he had anticipated. It's not the season I had anticipated as the head coach.”
As for the future, Roseman said the Eagles are just beginning to deal with the fallout from such a disappointing season.
“It's so fresh right now,” Roseman said. “It's so raw. We have to come back and look at it with fresh eyes. We are going to spend the week evaluating our players, with our coaches, with our personnel staff, with our front office.”
The speculation during the season’s final weeks was that either Pederson or Roseman or maybe both would be fired. After Monday, it’s clear both will return to lead the Eagles in 2021.
Why should Roseman be trusted to fix a problem he helped create with poor draft picks? Roseman noted the Eagles won 34 games from 2017-19.
“We have a really good staff. We have really good people in this building,” Roseman said. “We have built winning teams before, and that's our job to continue to do that, and that's what we'll do here.”
But that doesn’t mean changes don’t need to be made. Roseman said the team probably made a mistake by relying on so many veterans this season and not turning over the roster more. Philadelphia thought it had an advantage because COVID-19 limited teams' off-season activities, and the Eagles had the only returning coaching staff in the NFC East.
The Eagles will have the sixth pick in the 2021 draft. Roseman acknowledged the Eagles must turn that pick into an impact player.
“To not sit there and review everything we've done and see if there's a better way to do it that, would probably be ignorant. So, we have to do that,” Roseman said. “But by the same time, we have also been incredibly successful. Just because you have one bad moment doesn't mean you're not good at your jobs or you don't have a good process.”
