Eagles React: Readers thrilled with run game, QB and defense

Still, Slay’s sensational, sinuous scoop and scurry for a score puts all the amusements at Six Flags to shame. The momentum turned like a twirling teacup and thusly the Ferris wheel of fortune favored the Eagles.

If Jalen Hurts was a ride, he’d be The Scrambler. Defenses can't catch him, and he's happy to play catch with his college classmate DeVonta Smith, who leaped a mile high in Denver for the first of two touchdowns, like the birthday boy was bouncing on a trampoline (he also soared to stymie an interception, which truly took the cake, or at least the ball away from the defender). K'Von Wallace was gracious enough to throw him a block party. I vow not to look this gift horse in the mouth.