Eagles React: Readers thrilled with run game, QB and defense

Readers react via email Sunday about the Philadelphia Eagles’ 30-13 win against the Broncos in Denver.
At halftime, Adam Archuleta, the color commentator, compared Hurts’ season to a roller coaster, which explains why I scream so much while watching (like the best ones, I'm loopy).
Still, Slay’s sensational, sinuous scoop and scurry for a score puts all the amusements at Six Flags to shame. The momentum turned like a twirling teacup and thusly the Ferris wheel of fortune favored the Eagles.
The fourth quarter was a walk in the (theme) park for the Eagles, as Philly rendered the Broncos tamer than the frilly fillies on a carousel.
If Jalen Hurts was a ride, he’d be The Scrambler. Defenses can't catch him, and he's happy to play catch with his college classmate DeVonta Smith, who leaped a mile high in Denver for the first of two touchdowns, like the birthday boy was bouncing on a trampoline (he also soared to stymie an interception, which truly took the cake, or at least the ball away from the defender). K'Von Wallace was gracious enough to throw him a block party. I vow not to look this gift horse in the mouth.
Marc Tandan
Hammonton
Despite the pick, this may be the breakout game we’ve been waiting for from Jalen. And, Nick, it’s amazing what your offense can do when you both run and pass the ball effectively.
Five wins in the last seven games would be a great way to close out the schedule and vie for a playoff spot, or am I on a Denver “high?”
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
A great showing today! Passing to open the Broncos in the first half and running in the second half to wear them down. All in all, a nice game plan!
Darius Slay gets a game ball today .
Jack Verseput
Linwood
The offense executed a balanced plan again today. Hurts appears to be evolving week by week, with only one poor decision. The defense still has issues but certainly showed noticeable improvement. An impressive win.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
Finally, it all came together for the Eagles! Hurts and the offense were outstanding, as was the play-calling by Sirianni. Jordan Howard and Boston Scott ran aggressively today, and Hurts’ passing was greatly improved.
I wonder if Fletcher Cox is helping Gannon improve his defensive game plan! This is a great win for this team!
Pat Duran
Linwood
What a great game to watch. I never thought we would beat the Broncos. Great job by everyone. Still working on too many penalties, but it seems as though they’re finally pulling together as a team.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
Well-played game, especially by the defense. Hats off to the secondary; best effort this season. The offense did a great job of ball control and clock killing in the fourth quarter. Great red-zone defensive stands.
Now, if they can win a home game ... !
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
Offense, defense and special teams all played well in a great team victory. Looks like they finally figured out that a strong running game makes winning a lot easier. Here’ s hoping they can win a home game for their beloved fans.
Ken Kryszczun
Galloway Township
Clutch the pearls! Upset Sunday! The true meaning of any given team on any day. Buccaneers busted, Cardinals clawed, Seahawks shut out and the Eagles beat a team with a winning record (albeit only one game above .500). Who knew?
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, S.C.
Well, well, the Eagles actually pulled one out. They played well today. I hope it continues for the rest of the season
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
The Eagles played their best game in a long time. Nick Sirianni finally realized that you need to run the ball. Hurts played great, and the defense was great.
Was that the same team that shut out Dallas last week? Go, Birds!
Edward Shavelson
Northfield
We have a quarterback! Hurts is the real deal and will keep getting better every year.
The line is getting better each week, and we have have been running the ball without our best running back.
The defense played its best game of the year, and it was a total team effort to win a game. No one excepted!
Butch Sill
Absecon
Darius Slay made my day! Solid team effort. Let’s hope it continues.
Linda Valente-Rose
Egg Harbor Township
DeVonta Smith is a stud, and Jalen Hurts may be a decent QB. That’s what I took out of this game. Smith is really good, and if Hurts can just be good, this team could be in decent shape.
Still need a new defensive coach, but Sirianni seems to be learning and improving.
They’re a mediocre team at best this year, but it’s more about finding out if we have a QB and if Smith the stud they need.
Glenn Master
Ventnor
A complete game by the Birds. A Derek Barnett sack, 200+ yards rushing, Slay’s fantastic return. The D played pretty well. I’ll let Gannon coach another week. If this keeps up, maybe he has a job next season. Goedart needs to return. The backups are really raw.
Fly, Eagles, fly!
Brian Vigue
Pleasantville
What a great game! The running game was outstanding. The defense was spectacular on third downs. Maybe it was the new uniforms or all the loyal fans who traveled to Denver!
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
The 217 rushing yards just might be enough to convince our rookie coach that our running backs and offensive line can generate production that will enhance our passing attack and let our QB reach superstar status.
