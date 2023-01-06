Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'trending' toward starting vs Giants

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is "trending in the right direction" toward starting Sunday against the Giants after he missed the last two games with a sprained right shoulder.

Coach Nick Sirianni declined to commit to Hurts as the starter as the Eagles (13-3) try and clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win over New York. Hurts had limited participation in practice this week for the first time since he was injured.

"He's trending in the right direction, and we feel good about it," Sirianni said Friday. "The major thing is, I don't have to tell (the media) yet. It's really going to be if he's ready to play or not."

Hurts was injured three weeks ago on a hard tackle in a win against the Chicago Bears. The Eagles lost both games with Gardner Minshew.

Hurts has thrown 22 touchdowns and has 3,472 yards passing, rushing for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 35 total touchdowns this season tied the franchise record set by Randall Cunningham in 1990.

"He's done a little bit more this week," Sirianni said. "I thought he threw the ball well last week. But you talk about the healing going on, it's the things you can't see. Everything is taken into account. We're not going to put anybody out there if they're going to hurt themselves worse than what it already is."

Daboll doesn't reveal Giants' plans: Brian Daboll didn't shed light on whether the Giants will rest any starters against the Eagles to stay healthy for the playoffs the following week.

Instead, the rookie head coach said Friday a decision probably will be finalized Saturday after he meets with general manager Joe Schoen to discuss the regular-season finale.

The Giants (9-6-1) are locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC and will play a wild-card game next weekend at either Minnesota or San Francisco. The Eaglesneed to win or tie against New York to clinch the top seed in the conference and a first-round bye; they could also get the top seed if Dallas (12-4) loses at Washington (7-8-1).

The Giants were a surprise playoff team after having five straight losing seasons and failing to win more than six games in any of those seasons. Their roster didn't have a lot of depth at the start of this season, and injuries have led to a revamped roster several times over. Any more injuries would severely hurt their chances in the postseason.

Two starters will not play Sunday because of injuries: defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle). Center Jon Feliciano has been bothered by a back issue this week and is questionable. Top cornerback Adoree Jackson, who has been sidelined by a knee injury since Nov. 20, is doubtful.

It's still not clear whether quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and safety and leading tackle Julian Love will get a break.

"We don't talk a lot about injuries or who's playing," Daboll said before Friday's practice. "We go through the week of practice. We do the same thing Week 1. We have our meeting after practice. Joe (Schoen) and I talk after practice, in the evening, Saturday. That's when we make our decisions."

Players also seemed clueless when asked if they were playing Sunday and how long. Practice squad quarterback Davis Webb laughed when asked if he volunteered to start.

"Yeah, but I do that every week," he said after practice.

Most of the players said they are preparing to go full tilt. Nick Gates, who might move to center if Feliciano doesn't play, said the game is not meaningless.

"We might be able to win 10 games in the football season, and that isn't an easy thing to do, especially after the last four years," he said. "To win double-digit games, it still means something. It's still an NFL football game and that means something to me."

One topic Daboll was willing to address was the news about Bills second-year safety Damar Hamlin, whose heart stopped during Monday night's game in Cincinnati but talked to his teammates Friday on a virtual call after having a breathing tube removed.

"Awesome. It's probably uplifting for the entire league, hearing what you just heard when I was coming out here," said Daboll, who was the Bills offensive coordinator for four years before taking the Giants job.

"Just so thankful that he's trending in the right direction," Daboll added. "But it gives you a boost because you're praying so hard for the young man. To see him improve, or to hear about him improving the way he's improving, it's an awesome thing."