Eagles preseason superlatives: Which players are rising and falling going into the regular-season opener

For the second summer in a row, Dillard struggled through a concerning training camp at offensive tackle. The 2019 first-round pick dealt with a knee injury and an apparent hand injury as well but had several lowlights during team periods and in pass-rushing one-on-ones.

Dillard did play reasonably well against the Jets in the preseason finale but had some concerning reps during the joint practices, including one on which he was bowled over by Jets defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.

Whether Dillard can rebound after a tumultuous start to his career remains to be seen, but he's just a backup to start the season.

2. Travis Fulgham

Fulgham's another player who played himself out of a starting role during camp. Unlike Dillard, his stock plummeted far enough to cost him a roster spot. He put together one of the most productive stretches of any receiver for a short stint last year but had a quiet camp capped off by a costly fumble in the preseason finale.

When push came to shove, the Eagles chose JJ Arcega-Whiteside and his "willingness" to grind it out on special teams over Fulgham's potential to recapture the stretch that led to him being the team's leading receiver last season.