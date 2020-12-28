Eagles' Pederson: 'I know exactly how to get things fixed'

His plea on Monday was sensible, and his players likely will tell owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman the same things when they get the chance.
Whether that’s enough to keep Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson from being sacrificed following what has been an excruciating 2020 season depends on how much of it Lurie buys.
“I know exactly how to get things fixed,” Pederson said the day after a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys dropped them to 4-10-1, eliminating them from playoff contention. “We’ve won a lot of games around here, we’ve been in the postseason three out of the last five years that I’ve been here, a championship and all that. So I’ve seen it, I’ve done it, and that’s where my confidence lies.
“I know we can get back to that level. I know what it looks like, I know what it takes. I’ve been on three Super Bowl teams, and I’ve seen exactly how it can be done.”
Interestingly, Pederson insisted he’s fine with the current power structure and spoke about how much of a danger it could be to seek more input than he already has.
“I want to be a part of the evaluation process,” he said. “I want to be a voice that’s heard, and I want to have that collaborative communication with Howie and his staff and be a part of that process.
“I don’t necessarily want to cross that line because it takes you away from doing your job as a head football coach. And I like being on the football side of things as a former football player and obviously now as a coach. That’s where my passion lies.
“And yet I want to be part of the solution. I want to help evaluate and help bring guys in here that can help us win.”
