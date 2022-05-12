Eagles open 2022 NFL season at Detroit, and visit Dallas on Christmas Eve

The Philadelphia Eagles will open the 2022 season at the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m., an NFL source told The Inquirer.

The game will be broadcast locally on Fox29.

The Eagles had already announced their home opener earlier this week. They will host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8:30 p.m.

The Eagles will also travel to face the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve at 4:25 p.m., the source said. The Saturday, Dec. 24 tilt will also be on Fox29. The NFL had recently announced that only three games would be played on Christmas Sunday during the Week 16 holiday weekend.

The Eagles last played the Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Christmas Eve in 2011. They won 20-7 in an essentially meaningless game. The Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs midway through the first quarter when the New York Giants won, as the Cowboys saved themselves for season finale a week later that would decide the NFC East title.

The rest of the Eagles' schedule for this coming season, along with all the NFL, will be officially dropped at 8 tonight.

The Eagles already know their opponents. They host their division rivals the Cowboys, Giants and Commanders, and the Saints, Packers, Steelers, Titans, Jaguars and Vikings; and they have road dates at the Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Bears, Cardinals, Texans, Colts, and Lions.

The Eagles are also slated to play at the Cleveland Browns during the preseason. They will spend several days before the game participating in joint practices with the Browns in Berea, Ohio. They also know that they will host the New York Jets in the preseason finale.

