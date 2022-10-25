Eagles' offense looms as big threat to Steelers' defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to face the undefeated Eagles for a Week 8 showdown Sunday in Philadelphia.

Here are five things know about the NFL's only undefeated team:

Miles Sanders has been a weapon

The Woodland Hills High School (in a Pittsburgh suburb) and Penn State product has yet to break the 1,000-yard mark in his four-year career, but this season might just be the one.

Through six games, he's totaled 485 yards at an efficient clip of 4.6 yards per carry. If he's able to maintain his current pace, he'll total an eye-popping 1,374 yards on the ground, which would be more than 500 yards more than he's ever gained in a season.

He's also on pace to reach double digits in touchdowns for the first time, which would far surpass his career high of six.

Package him with quarterback Jalen Hurts, who's in position to challenge the 1,000-yard mark on the ground himself, and they form as potent a running game as you'll find in the NFL this season — the type the Steelers have not really faced since Week 4, when Nick Chubb shredded the defense for 113 yards and a touchdown in a 29-17 Cleveland victory.

A.J. Brown has been a game changer

After teasing his potential for three years in Tennessee, the fourth-year receiver is finally showing what he can do in an offense that's willing to feature him.

Through six games, he's totaled 33 catches for 503 yards, putting him on pace for over 1,400 for the season. His catch total puts him on pace to fall just short of 100 for the first time, but that's less important than the fact that he's taking each reception for an average of 15.2 yards.

Pretty much every catch he makes is a chunk play. For context, George Pickens leads Steelers regulars in that category at 13.0.

It helps that Brown has a productive sidekick, too. Former first-round pick and Heisman Trophy-winner DeVonta Smith is on pace for 1,011 yards of his own, which would be a career high.

And tight end Dallas Goedert has been a weapon, as well, with 26 catches for 357 yards and a score. So, no, the Steelers can't key on stopping Sanders alone. Hurts has the firepower to burn them through the air.

Speaking of the quarterback ...

The Alabama and Oklahoma product has taken a noticeable step forward statistically. Granted, Hurts' competition hasn't been the fiercest, and it's premature to put him in the conversation with Joe Burrow and Josh Allen as one of the best young signal callers in the NFL. But he'll get there if he keeps this production up.

Year-over year, his completion percentage has climbed from 61.3 to 66.8; his passer rating has risen from a mediocre 87.2 to a very solid 98.4; and his downfield success has grown from 7.3 yards per attempt in his second season in 2021 to 8.2 today.

Basically, he's been everything Steelers fans hope Kenny Pickett can grow into. And his consistent growth is proof that success doesn't have to happen overnight, either. So anyone frustrated with this Steelers offense can consider the Eagles a good template for what a unit led by Pickett could be in the future.

Lane Johnson has a concussion

The Eagles have been blessed with good health across their roster this season, except in one key area.

Three-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson was forced from his team's most recent game Oct. 16 against Dallas with a concussion, and his status for the Steelers game is unclear.

His status will be worth monitoring for the rest of the week, as he's been a key anchor of this offensive line going all the way back to Philadelphia's Super Bowl victory at the end of the 2017 season.

Haason Reddick has been a disruptive force

The Eagles' defense ranks fifth in passing yards allowed per game at 188, putting them behind only Green Bay, Denver, Chicago and Dallas. And the veteran linebacker from Temple has been a major reason.

He has 4.5 sacks in the Eagles' six games so far, putting him on pace for 22.5 for the season. For context, the Steelers' T.J. Watt tied the NFL record last season with 22.5. That's how good Reddick has been in his return to Philadelphia, where he played his college ball at Temple.

Before this season, his career high in sacks was 12.5 with Arizona in 2020, so he's on pace to pass to surpass that comfortably. Pass rushing hasn't been his only contribution, either. He's also forced three fumbles and totaled three tackles for a loss.