Eagles move closer to playoff berth by beating Washington

LANDOVER, Md. — Jalen Hurts scrambled out of trouble to avoid a handful of sacks and ran the ball when needed with Miles Sanders out.

He even needed to make an evasive maneuver after Philadelphia’s game at Washington was over.

Hurts ran six times for 45 yards and narrowly escaped a railing collapse walking to the tunnel after the Eagles held on to win 20-16 Sunday and put themselves on the verge of clinching a playoff spot. Fans waiting for Hurts fell onto the field after a railing in the corner of FedEx Field gave way.

While there was at least one on-field injury, the second-year quarterback came away unscathed to await other results around the league that could wrap up an NFC wild-card spot for Philadelphia, which has won seven of nine games since starting 2-5.

“Jalen was awesome today,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “We all know he’s dealing with an ankle injury and fighting through it. He’s tough. This guy is so tough.”

Hurts was 17 of 26 passing for 214 yards in leading the Eagles to a fourth consecutive victory. Sirianni said Hurts told him to call whatever plays he wanted and he would make it work, and the QB remained calm throughout a tense game.