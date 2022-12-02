Eagles' Miles Sanders closes in on 1,000 rushing yards in his best season yet

Seated on a black chair in front of his locker stall, Miles Sanders paused in thought for several seconds Thursday afternoon.

The Eagles' starting running back then leaned over and superstitiously knocked his knuckles twice on a wooden platform before he offered his thoughts on what has worked so well in Year 4.

"Just consistency," Sanders said. "I don't want to sit here and talk about luck, but the ball security part is the main thing. I'm proud of that."

Through 11 games, the 25-year-old Sanders has recorded 900 rushing yards across 177 carries (5.08 yards per rush) with a career-high eight touchdowns and ... zero fumbles.

On the final year of his rookie contract, the Pittsburgh native and Penn State alumnus is playing the best football of his life. The 5-foot-11, 211-pound tailback is exactly 100 yards away from eclipsing the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career.

"It's been a long time coming, man," Sanders said. "It's my fourth year in the league, and it'll be my first time getting 1,000 yards. It'll mean a lot. I've just got to get there first. I'm only 100 yards away, but I've got to get there first."

Sanders said he worked diligently throughout the offseason on improving his overall strength, with an emphasis on his legs and lower body. He's now enjoying the benefits as seen in more broken tackles and improved recovery time. Sanders previously suffered various injuries that sidelined him for a handful of games over his first three seasons, but he has played a key role in every contest this year.

On Sunday against Green Bay, Sanders rushed for a career-best 143 yards with two touchdowns. His performance was overshadowed by that of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who also had a career day with 157 yards on the ground. Hurts and Sanders are tied for sixth in the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns apiece. Regardless of who receives the accolades, Sanders insists he's only focused on the present.

"I haven't allowed myself to reflect on anything," Sanders said. "Good or bad, it's time to move on. [I'm] just trying to get better every day. We have six games left, so I'm just trying to stay focused on that."

Looking ahead, the Eagles will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon in a Week 13 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. The Titans present a stiff challenge. Tennessee's run defense ranks third in the league with just 84.5 rushing yards allowed per game. Coincidentally, the Eagles' rushing offense ranks third in the league with 162.5 yards per game.

Sanders and Hurts supplement a passing attack led by top receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Eagles have leaned on the ground attack more in recent games with tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) on injured reserve.

"It's good to have balance all over in your offense, so you can do whatever you want to do," Sanders said. "Whether it's run the ball or pass the ball, you still need a good balance. [Tennessee] has a really good defensive front. We just have to do what we can to attack them. We can't let them dictate what we do."

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was in unison with Sanders when he was asked what has impressed him the most about the running back's performance.

"The consistency," Steichen said. "The consistency week in and week out and [Sanders] taking care of the football. The way he's running with the physicality and taking care of the football. He's seeing it good. I know I keep saying that every week, but it continues to be the same message. It's consistency and the way he's doing it and taking care of the football."

©2022 The Philadelphia Inquirer. Visit inquirer.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.