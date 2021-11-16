Eagles midseason report card: Exhilarating performances and embarrassing defeats

We have seen the the Philadelphia Eagles' potential and their weaknesses through the first 10 games of the season.

There were the exhilarating performances under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni, such as their 30-13 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, along with their pummelings of the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons.

But there were also embarrassing defeats in which five opposing quarterbacks surpassed 80% completion percentages, something that happened only eight times in the Eagles' previous 88 seasons.

Still, with seven games left in the season, the Eagles already have matched their win total from last season's 4-11-1 debacle, and they are just one game out of a playoff spot.

As you can imagine, the Eagles' midseason report card, like the team itself, runs the gamut.

Quarterbacks

Asked what he would say to those who decided that Jalen Hurts can't be the franchise QB, Sirianni said Monday: "Watch the last three games."

During that time, Hurts completed 66.7% of his passes with a passer rating of 102.6. In the first seven games, Hurts completed 61.1% of his passes with a rating of 89.5.