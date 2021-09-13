Eagles look to build off impressive, convincing road win

Fresh off a convincing win in his NFL coaching debut, Nick Sirianni rocked a "Dawg Mentality" T-shirt to his video conference Monday and reminded everyone not to get carried away with one game.

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Atlanta Falcons in 32-6 victory Sunday and will host the 49ers this week. San Francisco won its opener at Detroit.

"We've been talking about dog mentality over and over again," Sirianni said. "It's a week-to-week thing, a day-to-day thing. If I think about on Wednesday, when we come back out here, how well I played in the Atlanta game, then I'm gonna get my butt kicked this upcoming Sunday, so it's living in the moment of what you are in.

"We literally live in the moment of how are we going to leave this building today better than we were yesterday. If you're thinking about the past or have a big ego based on how you played, you won't do that."

Sirianni and Jalen Hurts aced their first tests, earning plenty of praise. They know that'll quickly turn to criticism when the team goes through adversity and losses pile up.

"In all honesty, we won one game. We gotta go out there and do it again," Sirianni said.