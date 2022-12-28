 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eagles' Lane Johnson plans to hold off core muscle surgery and play in the postseason

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson intends to hold off core muscle surgery and return in time for the postseason, an NFL source said on Wednesday.

NFL Network was first with the report.

Johnson, who left Saturday's game at the Cowboys early with a torn abductor muscle, consulted with various experts in the field, including William Meyers, the noted core muscle surgeon who is based in Philly, before reaching his decision. He has already been declared out for the remaining two games of the regular season.

But Johnson plans to play through his injury in the postseason, whether the Eagles play in the first or second round of the playoffs. A win on Sunday against the Saints would secure the NFC's No. 1 seed and a bye week for the Eagles.

Some players have attempted to play through similar injuries, but for offensive linemen, who use their core muscles more than most, it can be extremely difficult. Eagles center Jason Kelce, for instance, was forced to undergo surgery in September 2014 after suffering what was then called a "sports hernia" and missed four games.

With Johnson sidelined, the Eagles could simply go with Jack Driscoll, who replaced him in Dallas, at right tackle. But in the past when Johnson has missed full games, the team has moved Jordan Mailata from the left to the right on the offensive line and promoted Andre Dillard at left tackle.

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Football Headshots

Johnson
