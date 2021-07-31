Eagles kicker Jake Elliott spent the offseason trying to restore his confidence after turbulent 2020

Last season, he struggled with chip shots and long field goals alike, posting the sixth-worst make percentage of any kicker at 73.7%.

Elliott said he lost his confidence last season and spent the summer trying to figure out how to get back on track.

"Confidence is a huge part of being a kicker, obviously," Elliott said. "When things aren't going that well, you sort of lose that a little bit. It was a battle all last year, just trying to climb back up and find that all year.

"I think I had a really good offseason just trying to look back at some of that stuff," Elliott said. "I just tried to look back at some of that stuff. I had fewer swing thoughts. It's kind of like a golfer. You go back and find some swing thoughts."

While some teams are quick to cut bait with a kicker after a down year, the Eagles have a financial commitment to Elliott that would make it difficult to move on. He signed a five-year deal worth about $20 million in 2019, which is still in the top third of annual value for kickers across the league.

New special-teams coordinator Michael Clay said the team still has a great deal of confidence in Elliott's ability to bounce back from the down season.