Eagles keep piling up penalties while win total stuck on "1"

The Eagles play next week at 3-1 Carolina and then return home for a game against defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

Try winning those games with another nine penalties.

It's not just an undisciplined offense hurting Philadelphia.

Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett — always good for an untimely penalty — was whistled for a personal foul that gave the Chiefs a first down at the 3. The Chiefs scored a TD with 51 seconds left in the first half.

"They are costing us, extending drives," Slay said. "We need to get off the field, so they are tough. But that's self-discipline."

Hurt threw the ball away multiple times on fourth down and said Eagles fans need to keep quiet.

"Little stuff like crowd gets loud, that's something new for me," he said. "Quiet them down, everyone can hear me."

The same penalties again and again are an early indicator that something isn't connecting between the team and rookie coach Nick Sirianni. Consider, in the loss to San Francisco in the home opener, the Eagles thought they had a touchdown on a Hurts pass to Jalen Reagor, but it was overturned on replay when it showed the 2020 first-round pick stepped out of bounds before he ran back into the end zone.