Eagles' Jordan Mailata gets contract worth up to $80 million; what does that mean for Andre Dillard's future?

Dillard, who started three games as a rookie in place of Peters, was expected to take over for Peters in 2020. The Eagles had let Peters leave as a free agent that spring, but brought him back a few months later as a right guard in place of Brandon Brooks.

But a torn biceps muscle in late August 2020 ended Dillard's season before it began. So Peters moved back to left tackle. Peters, however, suffered an injury early in the 2020 season, and Mailata, who had never played in an NFL game through his first two seasons, replaced Peters.

Mailata ended up starting nine games at left tackle last season, with admittedly mixed results.

This season, new head coach Nick Sirianni said it would be an open competition for the starting job between Mailata and Dillard.

The two alternated each day with the first team through the first two weeks of training camp. But it was clear that Mailata had played better.

Then Dillard hurt his knee and missed two weeks.

When Dillard returned the week of the Eagles' final preseason game, Sirianni still wouldn't name Mailata the starter, saying, "That's one that still needs to play itself out."