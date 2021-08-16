Eagles’ Jalen Hurts excited to meet Cam Newton in joint practice with Patriots

Last season, Hurts averaged 3.37 seconds per dropback, which was longest in the league among quarterbacks with multiple starts, according to Pro Football Focus. Even when Hurts wasn’t pressured, he still averaged more than 3 seconds per dropback.

That’s simply too much time with the ball in his hands.

A big part of improving Hurts’ efficiency revolves around his decisiveness in the pocket. Part of this equation can be addressed presnap, when Hurts makes his checks at the line of scrimmage. During the team’s first preseason game against the Steelers, Hurts did a fine job with his checks. He was praised on multiple occasions by coaches for his presnap decisions.

“I thought he played really good,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said. “What I know about him is he’s never satisfied, which is what makes him good. He wants to be great. So we corrected a few things, but he’s ascending in the right direction and we’re excited about his progress.”

The other factor of the efficiency equation, though, is based on what Hurts does once the ball is snapped, and how he reacts to the pocket that’s created for him. Will he fold when the pocket crashes? Will he use his speed to create a new pocket outside the hash marks? Will his receivers get open fast enough for him to throw the ball their way?