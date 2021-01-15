Eagles interview Arthur Smith with Jerod Mayo on deck

The first big name of this year's crop of coaching candidates is off the board.

One day after the Philadelphia Eagles interviewed Robert Saleh for their head-coaching vacancy, the New York Jets hired him.

Saleh, the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator for the last four seasons, was a finalist for the Jets job and had two interviews with the team before Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie flew him down to interview with the team late Wednesday night. The Jets announced the hire Thursday night.

Lurie also flew Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in for an interview and was expected to bring in Patriots inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo on Friday.

Saleh, 41, was one of the most sought-after coaching candidates this cycle because of the 49ers' defensive success during his tenure as the group's leader. He's reportedly going to bring 49ers passing-game coordinator Mike LaFleur with him to New York, giving him an innovative leader for the Jets' offense.

The Eagles have typically hired offensive-minded coaches during Lurie's tenure, but the owner said earlier this week he wasn't putting too much stock in which side of the ball Doug Pederson's replacement favored.