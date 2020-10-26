Eagles in the best shape among NFC East teams

The Philadelphia Eagles got to rest up over the weekend after their 22-21 win over the visiting New York Giants on Thursday and now await the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles are in first place in the NFC East with a 2-4-1 record.
There are many jokes about the competency of the NFC East and rightly so, since this season it is by far the weakest division in the NFL. Here is how the teams stack up through seven games.
Eagles (2-4-1)
Positives
1. Despite his struggles, Carson Wentz is the division’s best quarterback (especially with Dak Prescott out for the season). Wentz’s two best games in passer rating were the last two, 84.7 against Baltimore and 91.1 against the Giants. He has excelled in keeping the Eagles competitive despite the rash of offensive injuries.
2. Rookie receiver Travis Fulgham (23 receptions, 357 yards, 3 TDs in four games) has been the team’s most pleasant surprise.
3. The defensive line has arguably been the best unit on the team. Defensive end Brandon Graham has recorded six of the Eagles’ 24 sacks.
Negatives
1. The offensive line has been decimated by injury, making a once-strong unit struggle. Wentz has been sacked 28 times.
2. Linebacker and secondary play has been inconsistent.
3. The team is minus-5 in turnover differential.
Games against sub .500 teams: (4) At N.Y. Giants and Dallas; home vs. Dallas and Washington.
Games against .500 or better teams: (5) at Cleveland, Green Bay, and Arizona; home vs. Seattle and New Orleans.
Outlook: The Eagles are clearly the team to beat in the NFC East.
Giants (1-6)
Positives
1. Like Wentz, Daniel Jones has had really strong moments while overall being inconsistent.
2. The defense has been better than advertised, led by corner James Bradberry and linebacker Blake Martinez, a tackling machine.
Negatives
1. The offensive line, which had left tackle Nate Solder opt out before the season, is below average.
2. Their best offensive threat, Saquon Barkley, is out for the year with an ACL injury and there is little running game.
3. The Giants have a minus-4 turnover differential.
Games against sub .500 teams: (4) at Washington and Cincinnati and home against the Eagles and Dallas
Games against .500 or better teams: (5) Home against Tampa Bay, Arizona, and Cleveland, at Seattle and Baltimore.
Outlook: The Giants have been competitive in all but one game, but even in this division it’s difficult to see them staying in the race unless they can get better offensive line play.
Washington (2-5)
Positives
1. The defensive line, which helped record eight sacks in the season-opening win against the Eagles, is the strength of the team.
2. While offensive weapons are few, receiver Terry McLaurin and tight end Logan Thomas have been effective.
Negatives
1. The secondary, which includes former Eagle Ronald Darby, has been inconsistent.
2. Like the rest of the NFC East teams, the offensive line has struggled.
Games against sub .500 teams: (5) home vs. the N.Y. Giants, Bengals, and Carolina Panthers; at the Cowboys and Eagles.
Games against .500 or better teams: (4) at Detroit, Pittsburgh, and San Francisco; home vs. Seattle
Outlook: This might be the Eagles’ top challenger. Getting another receiving weapon before the Nov. 3 trade deadline would give the offense a needed boost.
Cowboys (2-5)
Positives
1. A strong receiving corps.
Negatives
1. An injury-depleted offensive line is way below average.
2. The worst defense in the league.
3. When Andy Dalton got hurt Sunday, the backup was rookie Ben DiNucci of James Madison.
Games against sub .500 teams: (6) at Eagles, Minnesota, Cincinnati, and N.Y. Giants; home vs. Washington and the Eagles.
Games against .500 or better teams: (3): home vs. Pittsburgh and San Francisco; at Baltimore.
Outlook: This looks like the worst team in the division, and it would be a surprise if the Cowboys stay in the race.
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Giants Eagles Football
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.