Eagles in the best shape among NFC East teams

The Philadelphia Eagles got to rest up over the weekend after their 22-21 win over the visiting New York Giants on Thursday and now await the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles are in first place in the NFC East with a 2-4-1 record.

There are many jokes about the competency of the NFC East and rightly so, since this season it is by far the weakest division in the NFL. Here is how the teams stack up through seven games.

Eagles (2-4-1)

Positives

1. Despite his struggles, Carson Wentz is the division’s best quarterback (especially with Dak Prescott out for the season). Wentz’s two best games in passer rating were the last two, 84.7 against Baltimore and 91.1 against the Giants. He has excelled in keeping the Eagles competitive despite the rash of offensive injuries.

2. Rookie receiver Travis Fulgham (23 receptions, 357 yards, 3 TDs in four games) has been the team’s most pleasant surprise.

3. The defensive line has arguably been the best unit on the team. Defensive end Brandon Graham has recorded six of the Eagles’ 24 sacks.

Negatives