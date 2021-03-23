Eagles host QB Joe Flacco, but corner Adoree' Jackson cancels Philly visit, signs with Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles' signing Friday of safety Anthony Harris was a bit like seeing crocuses poke their heads through the dirt, or hearing robins sing — it meant free agency, like spring, was officially here, arriving later than in some cities, because of the Eagles' lack of salary-cap room.

The team that could only entice journeyman special-teams player and safety Andrew Adams to come aboard while the early wave of expensive, top-drawer players signed is getting into the swing of things.

With Harris, a presumed starter, in hand, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman welcomed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the NovaCare Complex on Monday. Corner Adoree' Jackson was to visit Monday evening, but he instead signed with the Giants for three years and $39 million, ESPN reported, just before he was scheduled to head down the turnpike.

Flacco, 36, the pride of the Audubon Green Wave in South Jersey and the Delaware Blue Hens, already lives in Haddonfield, and much more important to the Eagles, presumably comes with a cheap price tag along with his 13 years of NFL experience. Flacco got good reviews as a mentor and backup to Sam Darnold last year for the Jets, playing for $1.5 million, with only $550,000 guaranteed, coming off neck surgery for a disk problem.